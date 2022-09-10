ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pratt throws 3 TD passes, Tulane pummels Alcorn State 52-0

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Michael Pratt passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns and Tulane romped past FCS-member Alcorn State 52-0 on Saturday.

Tulane (2-0) used Kriston Esnard's 26-yard field and two short touchdown runs by freshman Shaadie Clayton and Lawrence Keys III to take a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

Pratt connected with Jha'Quan Jackson for a 16-yard score and Tyrick James for a 25-yarder in the second quarter and the Green Wave took a 31-0 lead into halftime.

Pratt threw a 72-yard scoring strike to Shae Wyatt on Tulane's first possession of the second half and Dea Dea McDougle pitched in with a 16-yard TD run to push the lead to 45-0 through the third quarter. Backup freshman QB Justin Ibieta added a 3-yard scoring run in the final period.

Pratt completed 17 of 21 pass attempts. Wyatt finished with five catches for 130 yards.

Markevion Quinn and Aaron Allen combined to complete only 5 of 14 passes for 49 yards for Alcorn State. The Braves managed just 109 yards of offense.

