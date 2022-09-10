Hampton's 4 rushing TDs lead to win over DII Tuskegee 42-10

Malcolm Mays passed for two touchdowns, four different Hampton players scored on the ground and the Pirates beat Division II member Tuskegee 42-10 on Saturday.

Mays opened the scoring with a 7-yard run and Elijah Burris made it 14-0 on a 20-yarder. Mays and Jadakis Bonds connected for 29-yard TD for a three-score lead. Bonds also scored on a 48-yard catch.

Bonds caught five passes for 122 yards and two scores, and Burris had team-highs of 14 carries and 104 yards for Hampton (2-0). Mays added seven carries for 38 yards and a score. Christopher Zellous and Tymere Robinson also had rushing scores.

Ryan Nettles was intercepted three times for Tuskegee. Stanley Garner, Qwahsin Townsel and Michael Crawford each had an interception for Hampton.

The Golden Tigers were held to 175 total yards.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .