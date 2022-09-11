Read full article on original website
--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One person died and two others were hurt Thursday morning after a crash in a rural area of the Metro East. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the area of Floaraville and Loehr roads in St. Clair County, just south of Paderbor, Illinois.
The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
Daycare inspectors get answers about child’s head injury
A two-year-old’s mother would not accept that her daughter just tripped and fell. Now, daycare inspectors believe they’ve found the real culprit.
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. ‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
St. Ann man struck by 2 vehicles and killed while trying to cross road Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Ann man was killed after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a road Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Bryan Maide-Shead, 33. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Missouri Route 180, also...
ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company. Ronald Scott Miller, 54, of Waterloo, Illinois, is convicted on one count of wire fraud. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to several schemes between March 27, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal money from his former employer.
O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Fire Protection District saved a dog stuck in a pipe earlier this month. First responders were called to the 2100 block of Meadow Pointe Drive for an unknown EMS call on Saturday, September 3. When they arrived they found a dog stuck in a pipe in the ground. The St. […]
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
An investigation is underway after a train and a vehicle were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Metro East.
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash involving two Ford Escapes and a Hyundai Elantra Thursday morning. At about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a crash scene on Floraville Road at Loeher Road in rural St. Clair County south of Paderborn, Illinois.
The suspect, Dominic Salvatore Yocco, was 19 years old when he was arrested three years ago, charged with raping six teenage girls, some of who were unconscious at the time. He was once on the “most wanted” list.
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
