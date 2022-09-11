Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled As Chevy Camaro Rival
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show. The new 2024 Ford Mustang will rival the Chevy Camaro from the GM camp. The latest 2024 Ford Mustang announces...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
gmauthority.com
Kyle Busch Leaves Toyota To Drive No. 8 Nascar Camaro In 2023
It’s official – after months of speculation, rumors, and a leak just before the announcement, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will leave his Toyota race team to take control of the No. 8 Nascar Camaro ZL1 in 2023. Busch held a press conference on September 13th, confirming...
gmauthority.com
Special-Order 1970 Chevy Chevelle LS6 Headed To Windy City
New for the 1964 model year, the mid-size A-Body platform Chevy Chevelle quickly became one of Chevrolet’s most successful and popular nameplates. By the 1970 model year, the Chevelle had become one of the players in the muscle car wars. With federal emissions and fuel economy standards looming, and insurance companies beginning to flinch at increasing power numbers, it was clear the horsepower wars would soon be in the rearview mirror. GM decided to go for broke, removing their internal edict of limiting cubic-inch displacement in passenger cars other than full-size to 400 cubes or less (of course, this did not apply to the Corvette). Enter the 454 cubic-inch LS5 and LS6 for the Chevelle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
The Last Chevy Corvette L88 Ever Built Sells For $631k
After a horrific wreck at the 1955 24 Hours of LeMans endurance race that took the lives of more than 80 people and injured well over 100, U.S. auto manufacturers came under heavy pressure from Congress to curb their racing efforts. In order to avoid government intervention, in June of 1957 the Auto Manufacturers Association passed a ban on auto racing, promotion of racing results, advertising the speed features of competition cars, providing pace cars, or otherwise marketing competition. This would have been crushing for Chevrolet’s fledgling sports car, the Chevy Corvette… that is, if any of the AMA members had bothered to abide by the agreement.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Get Super Cruise
GM’s hands-free, semi-autonomous Super Cruise driving assistant debuted on the now-defunct Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan and has slowly trickled to certain models in the GM portfolio, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Silverado, Chevy Bolt EUV and GMC Sierra. Many of GM’s next-generation EVs will also come equipped with Super Cruise – including the recently unveiled 2024 Chevy Equinox EV compact crossover.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Corvette discount remains non-existent as are any incentives on “America’s sports car.” But the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray is here and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is on the way. See details below. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Be Revealed Soon
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will introduce a major refresh for the heavy duty pickup, including revisions to the front and rear end styling, an overhauled interior, and a few powertrain updates as well. Now, recent comments made by a GM exec indicate that the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD is set to debut relatively soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition
Chevy just unveiled a fresh special edition package for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe, offering sporty-minded enthusiasts a number of pursuit-rated upgrades and underhood goodies via the new 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition. Making its formal debut at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss In Glacier Blue: First Live Photos
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup, once again offering up the ZR2 off-roader. This time around, the Colorado ZR2 is available with the new-for-2023 Desert Boss Package, which ups the ante with even more rough-stuff goodness. Now, we’re checking the first live photos of the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss in Glacier Blue paint.
gmauthority.com
1941 Cadillac Series 62 Restomod Sells For $385K: Video
This impressive 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Restomod recently rolled across the block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson event in Las Vegas, where it sold for $385,000. No doubt, this Cadillac Series 62 has what it takes to command attention, showing off sultry lines finished in Bentley Hallmark silver paint, which is matched to a Black Stayfast power top. The cabin space was extensively upgraded as well, with a host of modernized amenities and features. These include Classic Industries gauges, Vintage Air and heated front seats to keep it comfy, power windows, cruise control, and custom audio from R&B Vintage Auto Radio that includes Bluetooth support with hidden USB drive / aux inputs. The large three-spoke Nardi steering wheel also gets tilt adjustment.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray Edge Red Engine Cover No Longer Available
GM Authority learned last week that the 2023 Corvette was no longer available to order with the optional Edge Red painted brake calipers (RPO code H6N) due to a supplier constraint. Now, it’s been revealed the Engine Cover in Edge Red (RPO RCC) is also unavailable on the mid-engine sports car as GM continues to grapple with supplier constraints of various types.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition: First Live Photos
The 2023 GMC Sierra introduces a number of important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year, including the introduction on the new GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition, a next-level off-roader boasting several components from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition with the first live photos.
Comments / 0