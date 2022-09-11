Read full article on original website
Crews investigating apartment fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Lackawanna County. It happened Wednesday morning inside an apartment at the Bangor Heights Complex on Kennedy Street in Scranton. The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is...
Man dies after Scranton apartment fire
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them. It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg […]
One injured after fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody
BLOOMSBURG, A man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg has been taken into custody according to court documents. Police were looking for Kenneth Meeker of Sunbury after he allegedly shot a man in the leg outside a bar in Bloomsburg last weekend. WBRE reports that Meeker was taken into custody by the Bloomsburg Police Wednesday.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Suspect in Bloomsburg shooting released on bail
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg was taken into custody and released on the same day. The Bloomsburg Police Department put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the […]
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Two-car crash ends with car into dealership
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a crash involving two cars that lead one into a dealership building. The crash occurred around 3:47 p.m., Wednesday, on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. According to Captian Taylor of the Scraton Fire Department, a red truck crashed into the front window of the Scranton Dodge building. Investigators are […]
Crash restricts I-80 eastbound lane in Montour County
Valley Township, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 226, in Valley Township, Montour County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed approximately two miles east of the Danville / Route 54 interchange. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check for updates if you plan to travel in that direction by visiting www.511PA.com.
Evidence rules drowning in Plymouth accidental
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The life of a young boy was cut tragically short when he drowned over the weekend. Investigators are ruling his death accidental after new evidence. A tribute happened for Jahkil Richardson in Plymouth. The community is coming together to remember Richardson’s life. “I’m hoping that his spirit will be […]
Driver injured after crashing into stranger’s garage
SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Shavertown Fire Department says one person was injured after they drove into a Luzerne County resident’s garage. Officials say first responders were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on September 12 to the area of East Center Street and Layou Street for the report of a loud crash. The Shavertown Fire […]
Ashland Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault After Stabbing Neighbor with Scissors
An Ashland woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor with a pair of scissors late Monday. According to court documents from the Ashland Police Department, on Monday evening, police were called to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a report of a domestic. An investigation...
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Three sent to hospital after head-on crash on Route 6
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Lackawanna County where at least three people have been taken to the hospital. First responders said they responded to the area of Memo Lane on the Scranton Carbondale Highway, Route 6, for a two-car head-on crash around 2:40 p.m. […]
Scranton man faces drug trafficking and firearms charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing drug trafficking and firearm charges in Lackawanna County following incidents that occurred earlier this year. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 26-year-old David Paul Quick, of Scranton, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 6th.
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
