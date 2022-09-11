Big Blue reactions from around social media after Kentucky football beats Florida

Mark Stoops became the winningest football coach ever at Kentucky, the Wildcats beat Florida twice in a row for the first time in 45 years, and UK fans savored every minute of Saturday night’s historic 26-16 victory at Gainesville.

Reactions around Twitter were swift and joyous after the 20th-ranked Wildcats shut down Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and the 12th-ranked Gators to improve to 2-0.

Here’s a sampling of postgame reaction from former UK athletes, media members and others: