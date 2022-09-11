Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Partners for the Arts, a non-profit that supports art programming at the University of Southern Mississippi, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a grand, royal gala. “A Diamond Affair” waltzes into The Venue in downtown Hattiesburg on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15. The night’s...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department plans to send off its water donations to Jackson this Friday, Sept. 16. From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, people can drop off bottled water at the fire department on Pine Street. Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said...
WDAM-TV
Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt students attend the annual Kuntry Kidz Summit & Expo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost 300 students from the Pine Belt participated in the 2022 Kuntry Kidz Empowerment Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The students had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and participate in small group sessions that covered topics like self-defense, social media and money management.
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’
Elisha Dykes, the rescue director, said Laurel is just the latest stop for the non-profit founder Jordan Way. Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala. Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries in Collins said they are excited to continue its 3rd annual gala event this Saturday, Sept. 17. Pine...
WDAM-TV
Walt Grayson speaks to Olli Learning Institute in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (Olli) had the chance to listen to a long-time Mississippi storyteller and Emmy Award winner, Walt Grayson, on Thursday, Sept. 15. “I think there is so much to Mississippi that people don’t know about,” said Grayson. “I think that...
WDAM-TV
Pirates to visit Pocket Museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg has scheduled “The Night of the Marauding Pirates” for Oct. 15. The gathering will take place from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in and around the Pocket Museum. For more information: pocket@hattiesburg.org. Want more WDAM 7 news in...
WDAM-TV
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District is partnering with the Pine Forest Regional Library of Richton to provide free caregiver education for grandparents raising grandchildren. These courses are offered in the library, located at 210 Front Street, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m, starting...
WDAM-TV
Festive fall fun arrives early at Country Tyme Fruitstand
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and hot chocolate – autumn is just around the corner, and people in the Pine Belt are gearing up for Halloween and the harvest season. Haystacks, colorful corn stalks and piles of pumpkins decorate the Country Tyme Fruitstand just off Highway...
WDAM-TV
Golf cart registration begins in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Owners of low-speed vehicles, such as golf carts, who wish to ride the roads in the City of Hattiesburg began registering to do so Thursday. Hattiesburg officials said that registration had been steady Thursday. “Our deputy clerks have registered several today and fielded a lot of...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family. The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget. Although guests can already...
WDAM-TV
‘It’s an honor,’ Hattiesburg Clinic named Best Place to Work in Miss. by Forbes
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local healthcare provider is the best place to work in the state, according to a well-known business magazine. Hattiesburg Clinic is gaining national attention. It was recently recognized as one of Forbes’ Best-In-State employers for 2022. “It’s an honor to even be mentioned on...
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt schools struggle to find upper level teachers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Many districts across the Pine Belt have difficulty finding teachers to teach higher-level courses, including chemistry and geometry. “We are facing in this county a shortage of teachers in...
WDAM-TV
Project SEARCH helps students with intellectual disabilities prepare for workforce
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A program helping students with intellectual disabilities prepare for the workforce just kicked off its 4th year. Hattiesburg High School student Tyrrance Sanders’ face lights up when he talks about his job. “I love it,” Sanders said. “That’s why I really wanted to come. It’s...
WDAM-TV
WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine to host Rural Health Summit
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is preparing to host a Rural Health Summit for the College of Osteopathic Medicine. The summit begins on Friday, Sept. 16, with a dinner for residency program participants, medical association board members and statewide elected officials. Carey will also show an award-winning...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. School District holds Homecoming parade, pep rally
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It is Homecoming week in New Augusta!. To celebrate, the school district held a homecoming parade through the downtown area on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Perry Central High School football team, homecoming court and marching band tossed out candy and other goodies to Bulldog fans cheering along the side of the road.
WDAM-TV
Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
WDAM-TV
Dixie Electric again asking hunters not to shoot around power, fiber lines
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Representatives with Dixie Electric Power Association are, once again, asking dove hunters not to shoot around power and fiber optic lines. “We know it’s the easy shot, but we ask that you don’t take the easy shot,” said Amanda Mills, communications specialist with Dixie Electric Power Association (DEPA). “Help your co-op, help your neighbors and stay away from shooting anywhere near a power or a fiber line.”
WDAM-TV
USM’s School of Communication changes name to better reflect program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has recently made a change to one of its departments. What was previously known to the Golden Eagles as the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication is now known as the School of Media and Communication. Department Director Ed Simpson said the...
