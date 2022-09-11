Read full article on original website
Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football at Washington
► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Husky Stadium, Seattle. ► Records: No. 11 Michigan State 2-0, Washington 2-0 ► Series: Washington leads, 2-1 (Last meetingime: Dec. 25, 1997 (Aloha Bowl) — Washington 51, MSU 23) Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ Week 3 matchup with Washington:...
Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns
East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'
It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
'Boblo Boats' documentary tells ferry tale of Detroit's yesteryear
Aaron Schillinger never went to Boblo Island. Not when it was a functioning amusement park, at least. But now the filmmaker is an important part of the Boblo story: his documentary, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale," tells the tale of the former Detroit theme park and the storied steamboats that used to take passengers to and from the island getaway. The film opens in area theaters starting Thursday.
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Michigan State University trustee reveals why he, others want Stanley's exit
A Michigan State University trustee is offering details for the first time about why he and other trustees want President Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire from the university two years before his five-year contract is over — hours before Stanley is scheduled to address the faculty. Trustee Pat O'Keefe,...
Giddy up: The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here
Detroit — A more technologically advanced interior, "edgier" exterior and new engine options are among the highlights of the next-generation Mustang that Ford Motor Co. unveiled at the Detroit auto show Wednesday with enthusiasts on hand to mark the next chapter of the iconic pony car. The Dearborn automaker...
XTURISMO hoverbike takes flight: 'What we've all dreamed of since we were little kids'
Detroit — As a boy, Shuhei Komatsu loved Star Wars movies, especially the lightning-fast land speeders. So when he grew up, he decided to make one of his own, he said. "I wanted to make something from the movie real," Komatsu said. "It's a land speeder for the Dark Side."
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
Welcome Mat: Epiphany Studios in Pontiac expands
Epiphany Studios in Pontiac has expanded its original footprint. The state-of-the-art glass-blowing studio and gallery recently added an additional 2,600 square feet to the existing 4,000-square-foot studio with 26-foot ceilings and an open floor plan to accommodate large-scale projects. With the new addition, owner April Wagner, a master glass blower, and her team of skilled artisans will be able to create large-scale works of art. Along with creating glass art and gift items, the studio also trains apprentices and hosts classes and do-it-yourself workshops for the public. The location is 770 Orchard Lake Road. Go to epiphanyglass.com.
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
Biden campaigns for Whitmer in Detroit, slams Dixon's position on abortion
Detroit — President Joe Biden attended a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after his visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived onstage at 3:26 p.m. inside the Portside Ballroom of the Huntington Place convention center and gave remarks to a crowd estimated at 150 to 200 people, echoing some themes of his recent political speeches.
Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Detroit home
A Detroit firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze Thursday at a vacant home on the city's west side, officials said. Flames erupted at the dwelling in the 15400 block of Iliad around 7:20 p.m., said James Harris, a representative for the Detroit Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters responded,...
Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs
Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting
Detroit — The city of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work. The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which...
Birmingham House Tour features six homes and a garden
The Birmingham House Tour is returning after a two-year hiatus. The 33rd annual tour, which is a main fundraising event for the Community House of Birmingham, will be from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday. This tour offers a chance to view six private homes and one garden located throughout the neighborhoods...
