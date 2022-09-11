ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack

– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Buster Douglas
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Scott Stanford
Person
Roddy Piper
Person
Bayley
411mania.com

WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38

– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Judo#Combat#Alpha Academy#Ronda Liv#Aliya
411mania.com

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo

It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’

A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Notes on Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be kicked off by X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against Mascara Dorada. Additionally, the title challenger for Bailey at Victory Road later this month is set to be revealed later tonight. According to the report, the challenger will be someone from outside Impact Wrestling who previously competed for Ring of Honor (ROH). The challenger will not reportedly appear on tonight’s show, but Impact will announce the opponent.
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position

Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
WWE
411mania.com

The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work

CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.
WWE
411mania.com

Sheamus & MJF Trade Shots On Twitter Over Heels Wearing Scarfs

Sheamus and MJF had a back-and-forth battle of words online over the important topic of heels wearing scarfs. The whole thing began when Sheamus posted to Twitter to tell Happy Corbin that “real heels wear scarfs,” leading to a response from the famously scarf-wearing MJF. MJF called the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW

As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic. However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy