Giants insider David Tyree chats season opener on NY Blitz

By Marc Malusis
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Big Blue has a new head coach and GM, will they look better on the field? Will Daniel Jones become the franchise QB or will the Giants be moving on next season? Can they stop King Henry in week one in Tennessee? Can Saquon Barkley bounce back this season?

Giants insider David Tyree shares these answers and more with The Moose on NY Blitz. Watch the video player above.

