After a great series against the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is poised to be close to joining the elite 30-30 club at the end of the season. Tucker currently sits at 27 home runs for the year as of Sept. 14 and 22 stolen bases. If he is able to accomplish the feat he will join Astros legend Jeff Bagwell as the only Astros (full season) player to achieve that feat.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO