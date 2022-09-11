Read full article on original website
Astros Kyle Tucker inching closer to the 30-30 club
After a great series against the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is poised to be close to joining the elite 30-30 club at the end of the season. Tucker currently sits at 27 home runs for the year as of Sept. 14 and 22 stolen bases. If he is able to accomplish the feat he will join Astros legend Jeff Bagwell as the only Astros (full season) player to achieve that feat.
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park
Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Man poured gasoline inside Lubbock home, threatened to burn it down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man threatened to burn down a house in the 2300 block of Avenue U at least once before breaking a window and pouring gasoline into it on September 7, according to an incident report. The man left before a fire was lit, the report said. The victim said the suspect was […]
Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with […]
Juvenile moderately injured in crash, LPD says
Lubbock, Texas— A juvenile was moderately injured in a collision in the 3500 block of 50th street on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD says the call came in around 9:38 PM. This is an developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Murder charge dropped, aggravated assault instead for Lubbock woman who stabbed man to death
LUBBOCK, Texas – Formerly charged with murder, Lasherria Hastings, 33, of Lubbock took a plea deal for a lesser charge of aggravated assault. The deal Monday morning called for a prison sentence of 10 years. Police were called to the 5800 block of Avenue G on August 20, 2017 shortly before 6:00 a.m. Police found […]
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
