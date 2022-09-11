ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros Kyle Tucker inching closer to the 30-30 club

After a great series against the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is poised to be close to joining the elite 30-30 club at the end of the season. Tucker currently sits at 27 home runs for the year as of Sept. 14 and 22 stolen bases. If he is able to accomplish the feat he will join Astros legend Jeff Bagwell as the only Astros (full season) player to achieve that feat.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park

Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
South Bend, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Indiana State
Lubbock, TX
Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Marshall, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Juvenile moderately injured in crash, LPD says

Lubbock, Texas— A juvenile was moderately injured in a collision in the 3500 block of 50th street on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD says the call came in around 9:38 PM. This is an developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
KCBD

Updated: victims of fatal crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy