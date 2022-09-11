ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN analyst Matt Barrie says Oklahoma 'needs to be careful' for Week 3 road trip to Lincoln

The Scott Frost era is over in Lincoln. Should that worry Oklahoma fans entering Saturday’s showdown?. Frost was fired by Nebraska Sunday following a 1-2 start to the new season. Despite winning in the transfer portal and adding in one of the top offensive minds from 2021 in Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple, the Huskers never found their footing, losing to Northwestern in Ireland and Georgia Southern at home.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Final thoughts and a prediction

Scott Frost is no longer head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After 4 seasons plus 3 games — 47 games in total — Nebraska vice chancellor for athletics Trev Albert decided to make a move away from the quarterback who once led the program to a national championship.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: 3 reasons why Nebraska can pull off a shocker over Oklahoma

First, a word of warning for the Boomers who may stumble upon this writing and immediately feel outrage: remember reading comprehension. Saying something could happen is not saying something will happen. And definitively predicting anything Nebraska will do is a fool’s errand, anyhow. Yes, the Cornhuskers were going to stumble...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut

Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3

ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska coaching search: Lance Leipold addresses name being circulated for Husker vacancy

Nebraska’s coaching search is likely to feature a lot of candidates, and one name that has been floated in various reports is Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. Leipold made a big rise during his coaching career while leading Wisconsin-White water before leading Buffalo from 2015-20. The Bulls went 37-33 during Leipold’s tenure with Kansas hiring Leipold prior to the 2021 season.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3

Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE

