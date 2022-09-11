Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Beavers Control Game in Win Over Riverhawks
After building up a nice lead in the first 20 minutes of play, the Tenino girls soccer team took home a 2-0 win against 2B Toledo Thursday night on the Black Top. The Beavers (2-2-1) got a goal from Rilee Jones in the 10th minute off a nice feed from Kami Oliveira, and capitalized on an own goal in the 17th to round out their scores.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Alliance Open Golf Tournament; ARTrails Opening Gala Reception; Tenino Railroad Day; Mexican Independence Celebration
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 15 at ToledoTel, 183 Plomondon Road, Toledo; 5 to 7 p.m. Bonanza BBQ will be providing food and drinks will be available. Raffles will be held at this networking opportunity. Economic Alliance Skills Competition. Sept....
Chronicle
'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors
A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
Chronicle
Skookumchuck Dam Webinar to Be Held Sept. 28
The Office of the Chehalis Basin will be holding a webinar on Sept. 28 to share the latest modeling and research being done on the Skookumchuck Dam and the many possible futures currently being explored. Set to start at 6 p.m., the webinar will feature Nat Kale from the Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Get to Know Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Harry Bhagwandin
After starting his timber farm near Onalaska decades ago, Harry Bhagwandin’s hope for the promise of his community is as bright as ever, neatly summarized on his cap that reads, “I love Lewis County.”. In that time, his mission has been turning good idea-makers into action-takers, and he...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting Set for New Centralia Barbershop, The Refined Man
A ribbon cutting will be held for the opening of The Refined Man in Centralia on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. The event will mark the opening of the barber shop’s second location after its Olympia branch. Owner Shawna Charboneau will be present at the event, which will include...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Lewis County Veterans Resource Fair Planned for the Centralia National Guard Armory
Lewis County veterans are invited to learn more about services available to them at an upcoming Lewis County resource fair. The Veterans Stand Down fair is a resource event that will be held at the Centralia National Guard Armory, 309 Byrd St., in Centralia, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Chronicle
Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest Supporting Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund Set for Sept. 17
Dick’s Brewing Company and Northwest Sausage and Deli will host a Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The doors will open for Dick’s Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest at 1 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Entry into the tournament is $40 per...
Chronicle
Repairs to Salzer Valley Road From 2020 Rainfall Damage Continue
Lewis County Public Works, along with geotechnical engineers from Landau Associates, is making progress repairing the rain-caused cracking on Salzer Valley Road east of Centralia. The damage occurred during early 2020 storms. “The most economical alternative for the repair is to excavate and construct shear ‘keyways’ roughly 28 feet deep...
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs
Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Chronicle
Pe Ell Among School Districts Awarded Grants to Purchase Locally Grown Food for Students
Students in the Pe Ell, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Raymond school districts will be eating locally grown food this school year, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The grants, called the WSDA Farm to School Grants, fund school districts to “buy local food, educate students about agriculture...
Chronicle
Blaze at Grays Harbor County Care Facility Displaces 77 Patients, Draws Regional Response
A fire at a Montesano long-term care facility displaced 77 patients and drew a coordinated response from regional firefighters on Wednesday. Staff and neighbors evacuated all patients from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation facility, according to the Montesano Police Department. Crews responded to the blaze at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the facility and neighbors.
Chronicle
Winlock Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash on I-5 Tuesday Night
A man was injured in a hit-and-run rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Winlock on Tuesday. An unidentified vehicle struck a silver 2008 Chevy Impala from behind while both vehicles were in the left lane, causing the Impala to strike the left barrier and roll near mile post 66, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
Chronicle
56-Year-Old Man in Fatal Seaside Kayaking Accident Identified
Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
Chronicle
Olympia High School Axes Weekly Military, Workforce Wear Idea After Families Complain
Families of Olympia High School students raised concerns to administrators after receiving an email saying their students and teachers were being encouraged to wear military and workforce gear on a weekly basis. It wasn't long before the school took that back. Olympia School District spokesperson Susan Gifford said an email...
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Go on Strike
Dozens of woodworkers picketed outside the Weyerhaeuser Co. gate at the intersection of Industrial Way and Washington Way in Cowlitz County on the first day of the union's strike Tuesday morning — the first for the group since 1986. The group was one of several along Industrial Way and...
Chronicle
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia
A former employee of Chico’s Off the Rack in Centralia accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds between January and July of this year is now facing theft and identity theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis,...
Comments / 0