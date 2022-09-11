ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

Beavers Control Game in Win Over Riverhawks

After building up a nice lead in the first 20 minutes of play, the Tenino girls soccer team took home a 2-0 win against 2B Toledo Thursday night on the Black Top. The Beavers (2-2-1) got a goal from Rilee Jones in the 10th minute off a nice feed from Kami Oliveira, and capitalized on an own goal in the 17th to round out their scores.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Alliance Open Golf Tournament; ARTrails Opening Gala Reception; Tenino Railroad Day; Mexican Independence Celebration

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 15 at ToledoTel, 183 Plomondon Road, Toledo; 5 to 7 p.m. Bonanza BBQ will be providing food and drinks will be available. Raffles will be held at this networking opportunity. Economic Alliance Skills Competition. Sept....
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors

A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
Chronicle

Skookumchuck Dam Webinar to Be Held Sept. 28

The Office of the Chehalis Basin will be holding a webinar on Sept. 28 to share the latest modeling and research being done on the Skookumchuck Dam and the many possible futures currently being explored. Set to start at 6 p.m., the webinar will feature Nat Kale from the Office...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Repairs to Salzer Valley Road From 2020 Rainfall Damage Continue

Lewis County Public Works, along with geotechnical engineers from Landau Associates, is making progress repairing the rain-caused cracking on Salzer Valley Road east of Centralia. The damage occurred during early 2020 storms. “The most economical alternative for the repair is to excavate and construct shear ‘keyways’ roughly 28 feet deep...
Chronicle

In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Chronicle

Blaze at Grays Harbor County Care Facility Displaces 77 Patients, Draws Regional Response

A fire at a Montesano long-term care facility displaced 77 patients and drew a coordinated response from regional firefighters on Wednesday. Staff and neighbors evacuated all patients from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation facility, according to the Montesano Police Department. Crews responded to the blaze at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the facility and neighbors.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Winlock Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash on I-5 Tuesday Night

A man was injured in a hit-and-run rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Winlock on Tuesday. An unidentified vehicle struck a silver 2008 Chevy Impala from behind while both vehicles were in the left lane, causing the Impala to strike the left barrier and roll near mile post 66, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

56-Year-Old Man in Fatal Seaside Kayaking Accident Identified

Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
SEASIDE, OR
Chronicle

Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Go on Strike

Dozens of woodworkers picketed outside the Weyerhaeuser Co. gate at the intersection of Industrial Way and Washington Way in Cowlitz County on the first day of the union's strike Tuesday morning — the first for the group since 1986. The group was one of several along Industrial Way and...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

