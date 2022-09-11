ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Bronson drops third game of the season in loss to Central

The Bronson Eagles fell at home to the Central (Brooksville) Bears, 25-0, on Friday night. Bronson (0-3, 0-0) will look to get into the win column this week when the Eagles host the Florida A&M (Tallahassee) Baby Rattlers (0-2, 0-0). Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
BRONSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rested Panthers get district play underway

Heading into the fourth week of the high school football season, one county team begins district play, another stays at home after a pair of dominating home-field victories already this season, while the other two programs look to rebound from tough losses last week. Fivay (1-2) at Lecanto (1-1), 7:30...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce names executive director

TRENTON — The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce recently named Walter Wobig as executive director. A veteran and retired law enforcement officer, Wobig brings years of experience that range from management to event planning and teaching. Wobig grew up on a dairy farm and was a member of 4-H...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Be a part of preserving waters

Citrus County’s annual multi-day celebration of our most treasured resource. Take advantage of the many activities — get involved!. If you’re out and about tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17, you’ll find teams of volunteers of all ages scouring shorelines throughout the county, picking up trash and generally having a good time doing it. Tomorrow morning’s debris collection project kicks off the annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), which runs from Sept. 17 through 24.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird named interim city manager

WILLISTON — Terry Bovaird, Williston deputy police chief, was named the new interim city manager at the Sept. 6 Williston City Council meeting. President Debra Jones recommended Bovaird to the position, and the city council voted to approve immediately. The move followed the abrupt resignation of current City Manager...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Commission votes unanimously to seek immediate appointment of newly-elected property appraiser, commissioner

BRONSON — The Levy County Commission held its latest meeting during the evening on Sept. 6. Commissioner Matt Brooks made a request that letters be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking for the immediate appointment of the newly elected Property Appraiser, Jason Whistler, and District 3 Commissioner, Desiree Jerrels Mills. Both of these positions are vacant, as they were previously held by Oz Barker and Mike Joyner, both of whom passed away during their terms in office. Normally, Mills would take office in November and Whistler would take office in January.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack

Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Clerk of Court has new online system

Citrus County and the Clerk of Court have launched a new system for the Board of County Commission meeting agendas, minutes and videos. This new platform, CivicClerk, is fully integrated with the Clerk’s website and no longer requires an external link. All meetings from the previous software will be available in CivicClerk by Sept. 30. In the interim, all historic meetings are still viewable on the Clerk’s website.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School Board approves pay increases, final budget

The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board (CCSB) Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, opened with a presentation highlighting the success of Lecanto High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program. This was followed with a presentation by Darrick Buettner, coordinator of special academic programs, recognizing a significant and generous donation...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

