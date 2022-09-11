Read full article on original website
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson drops third game of the season in loss to Central
The Bronson Eagles fell at home to the Central (Brooksville) Bears, 25-0, on Friday night. Bronson (0-3, 0-0) will look to get into the win column this week when the Eagles host the Florida A&M (Tallahassee) Baby Rattlers (0-2, 0-0). Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rested Panthers get district play underway
Heading into the fourth week of the high school football season, one county team begins district play, another stays at home after a pair of dominating home-field victories already this season, while the other two programs look to rebound from tough losses last week. Fivay (1-2) at Lecanto (1-1), 7:30...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wet conditions don't slow down Williston offense in shutout victory over Dixie County
WILLISTON — Once again, the Williston Red Devils found themselves at the mercy of the weather when it came time to play their game against Dixie County. What was scheduled to be an away game on Friday, Sept. 9 turned into a Thursday home game due to extremely wet conditions in Dixie County and ensuing storms for Friday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce names executive director
TRENTON — The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce recently named Walter Wobig as executive director. A veteran and retired law enforcement officer, Wobig brings years of experience that range from management to event planning and teaching. Wobig grew up on a dairy farm and was a member of 4-H...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Be a part of preserving waters
Citrus County’s annual multi-day celebration of our most treasured resource. Take advantage of the many activities — get involved!. If you’re out and about tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17, you’ll find teams of volunteers of all ages scouring shorelines throughout the county, picking up trash and generally having a good time doing it. Tomorrow morning’s debris collection project kicks off the annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), which runs from Sept. 17 through 24.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird named interim city manager
WILLISTON — Terry Bovaird, Williston deputy police chief, was named the new interim city manager at the Sept. 6 Williston City Council meeting. President Debra Jones recommended Bovaird to the position, and the city council voted to approve immediately. The move followed the abrupt resignation of current City Manager...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for neglecting 13 dogs; two canines found dead
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly neglecting his 13 dogs, two of which died from malnourishment alongside their deteriorating pack. Justin Richard Dumas was jailed Tuesday, Sept. 13, on 13 felony charges of animal cruelty.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission votes unanimously to seek immediate appointment of newly-elected property appraiser, commissioner
BRONSON — The Levy County Commission held its latest meeting during the evening on Sept. 6. Commissioner Matt Brooks made a request that letters be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking for the immediate appointment of the newly elected Property Appraiser, Jason Whistler, and District 3 Commissioner, Desiree Jerrels Mills. Both of these positions are vacant, as they were previously held by Oz Barker and Mike Joyner, both of whom passed away during their terms in office. Normally, Mills would take office in November and Whistler would take office in January.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rosewood man arrested for aggravated assault following racist incident in town
ROSEWOOD — A Levy County man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a racially motivated attack that occurred last week in Rosewood, according to a Levy County Sherriff's Office news release. According to the release from the sheriff's office, a group of men were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vehicle crash involves Citrus County school bus; no student injuries reported
A Citrus County School District bus occupied with students became involved in a three-vehicle collision after a minivan struck an SUV. None of the 39 high school students aboard the bus were injured in the 3:08 p.m. crash on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Citrus County Chronicle
Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack
Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clerk of Court has new online system
Citrus County and the Clerk of Court have launched a new system for the Board of County Commission meeting agendas, minutes and videos. This new platform, CivicClerk, is fully integrated with the Clerk’s website and no longer requires an external link. All meetings from the previous software will be available in CivicClerk by Sept. 30. In the interim, all historic meetings are still viewable on the Clerk’s website.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness craft brewery to donate to military support group, asks for community participation
Nine State Brewery owner Eric Lesage is joining the “Hops for Heroes” campaign and giving the full price of a Homefront special brew to a national veterans group every time someone orders a glass. He is confident he will make a profit from the Saturday fundraiser that will...
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board approves pay increases, final budget
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board (CCSB) Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, opened with a presentation highlighting the success of Lecanto High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program. This was followed with a presentation by Darrick Buettner, coordinator of special academic programs, recognizing a significant and generous donation...
