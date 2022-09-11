BRONSON — The Levy County Commission held its latest meeting during the evening on Sept. 6. Commissioner Matt Brooks made a request that letters be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking for the immediate appointment of the newly elected Property Appraiser, Jason Whistler, and District 3 Commissioner, Desiree Jerrels Mills. Both of these positions are vacant, as they were previously held by Oz Barker and Mike Joyner, both of whom passed away during their terms in office. Normally, Mills would take office in November and Whistler would take office in January.

