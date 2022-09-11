ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, KY

WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins

UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
VERONA, KY
953wiki.com

Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
CARROLLTON, KY
Ledger Independent

Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop

Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.
MAYSVILLE, KY
WKRC

Man dies after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street after someone heard gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim Nais McVay. McVay was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

