WKRC
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins
UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
WKRC
Local mother faces involuntary manslaughter charge after second cosleeping death of a baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of her baby in June. This was the second baby Brooke Hunter lost due to co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office. On June 22, her baby died. Investigators determined the infant died...
WKRC
Police investigating after man is shot in the neck in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Carthage Thursday night. Officers were called to the Speedway on East North Bend Road near Vine Street. They say he was shot in the neck, then ran to the gas station to call for help. He was...
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
953wiki.com
Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
WKRC
Middletown woman accused of killing sister found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman who was accused of killing her sister was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Thursday. A Butler County Jury previously indicted Monica Pennington on charges of murder and assault. She told Middletown police the October shooting death of her sister,...
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Fox 19
Man pleads in federal case surrounding fireworks death of Mt. Healthy man
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal case related to a deadly fireworks incident, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. Glenn Powell, 63, lived in Mt. Healthy. He died after being struck in the head by fireworks on the...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged after toddler left in car for 41 minutes
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with child endangerment after leaving a toddler in a vehicle for over half an hour. According to court documents, 24-year-old Wendy Umurerwa left her 2-year-old toddler in a car for 41 minutes on Aug. 17 of this year. That day saw a...
Ledger Independent
Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop
Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
According to Ross Township Police, a husband and wife in their 60s were riding their motorcycle when they crashed in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WKRC
Switzerland County deputies detain suspect in school shooting threat
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office said deputies have detained a suspect in a school threat Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it got word of a potential school shooting threat made on social media. They were able to identify a suspect who is now detained. The...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with voyeurism facing new charge after more details emerge
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — New details are emerging of a man charged with voyeurism afterallegedly taking photos of a juvenile at a business. According to new court documents, on Saturday, Sept. 10, Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was seen putting his phone underneath the skirt of a 15-year-old and taking photos while at the Dave and Busters in Springdale.
WKRC
Man accused of taking pictures up teen's skirt back in court on a felony charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a teenager in Springdale was back in court Wednesday. Investigators added a new charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor. This new charge is a felony. Investigators have learned Hayes allegedly put his phone under the shirt of the...
WKRC
Man dies after shooting in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street after someone heard gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim Nais McVay. McVay was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his...
