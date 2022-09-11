ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital recruits internationally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a nationwide nursing shortage, Sarasota Memorial has had to be creative with how they fill their openings. As a part of a multi-year recruitment plan, they’re looking to the Philippines for help. Over the summer they’ve brought over a couple of Registered Nurses and six medical technicians.
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.
JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ sock drive for veterans, homeless

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast is hosting a drive to help those in need keep their feet dry and warm. We often take the perks of a dry pair of socks for granted. JCFS of the Suncoast is kicking off their “Sock it To Us” drive. They will seek donations of new socks for struggling veterans, as well as other homeless people and at-risk youth.
Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year. According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the...
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
Sarasota Cops Corner: Broken windows and a late-night wake fight

3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash

Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SWAT team from Sarasota County was used to execute a warrant in Sarasota near 19th and Gillespie. The scene is now clear and all departments have left after blocking the roadways for a while. Sarasota County Sheriff had their helicopter in the air hovering near...
2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was...
Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
Car crashes into Port Charlotte home, destroying home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday. Firefighters say that the homeowner was in the process of moving to Port Charlotte. Now the home is a total loss. Officials say that a vehicle crashed into...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

