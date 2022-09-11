3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO