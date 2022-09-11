ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Fans at REO Speedwagon react to Elton John coming to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Concert season at the Lakeview Amphitheatre comes to a close at the end of September. REO Speedwagon, one of the more popular names left this season, took the stage on Friday night in front of thousands of fans, some of which have been following the popular retro band for the past 41 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
wrvo.org

John Hurlbutt, longtime voice of WRVO, dies at 74

A longtime voice of WRVO and a staple in public radio in central New York has passed away. John Hurlbutt, one of WRVO’s founding fathers and longtime voice of Morning Edition on WRVO, died this week at the age of 74. Hurbutt graduated from Middlesex Valley High School in...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Loki

Loki is an “All-American Dog” - in other words, a mutt!. He’s seven years young, sixty-five pounds, and came to the shelter as a stray. He knows basic commands, is very food-motivated and loves people. While Loki is named after the Norse god of mischief, Loki the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

OnFarm Fest set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s the meat on your plate, the apples you munch on, or that cold glass of milk, we all owe a debt to family farms. This weekend is a great time to say thanks and learn more about how they keep things going. It’s the 6th annual OnFarm Fest featuring seven family farms across the area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Elton John
iheartoswego.com

Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022

Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Chilly night in store for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After feeling the first day that we haven’t felt at least 70 degrees in a few months, a warm-up is just around the corner. Find out how warm it gets and when the warmer air arrives. TONIGHT – FRIDAY:. It’s likely even chillier tonight compared...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The Jeep Wagoneer is rated tops in the market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Perhaps you are looking for a new vehicle this fall. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer could fit the bill. According to U.S. News and World Report the Wagoneer is the top SUV on the market this fall. All of the great features are outlined in...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

John B. Hurlbutt – September 12, 2022

John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from Oswego State. He was a well-known radio...
cnycentral.com

Crews get track ready ahead of Super Dirt Week

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Super Dirt Week in Oswego County is just three weeks away. Crews started getting the track ready for 50th anniversary on Wednesday morning. The week-long event kicks off October 3rd with the big event and race on the 9th. Events are happening outside and on...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Central Square Apple Festival returns

(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY

