Rocket Man Elton John jets into JMA Wireless Dome to say farewell to Syracuse (review, photos)
Elton John could have shown up to the Dome with just a piano and sprinkle of sequins, and 38,000 people still would have bought tickets. But that’s not Elton John. The British pop giant brought a full band and a massive video production to the packed JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, complete with confetti canons, a floating piano and many, many sequins.
cnycentral.com
Fans at REO Speedwagon react to Elton John coming to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Concert season at the Lakeview Amphitheatre comes to a close at the end of September. REO Speedwagon, one of the more popular names left this season, took the stage on Friday night in front of thousands of fans, some of which have been following the popular retro band for the past 41 years.
localsyr.com
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
wrvo.org
John Hurlbutt, longtime voice of WRVO, dies at 74
A longtime voice of WRVO and a staple in public radio in central New York has passed away. John Hurlbutt, one of WRVO’s founding fathers and longtime voice of Morning Edition on WRVO, died this week at the age of 74. Hurbutt graduated from Middlesex Valley High School in...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Loki
Loki is an “All-American Dog” - in other words, a mutt!. He’s seven years young, sixty-five pounds, and came to the shelter as a stray. He knows basic commands, is very food-motivated and loves people. While Loki is named after the Norse god of mischief, Loki the...
localsyr.com
OnFarm Fest set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s the meat on your plate, the apples you munch on, or that cold glass of milk, we all owe a debt to family farms. This weekend is a great time to say thanks and learn more about how they keep things going. It’s the 6th annual OnFarm Fest featuring seven family farms across the area.
iheartoswego.com
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
localsyr.com
Chilly night in store for Central New York
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After feeling the first day that we haven’t felt at least 70 degrees in a few months, a warm-up is just around the corner. Find out how warm it gets and when the warmer air arrives. TONIGHT – FRIDAY:. It’s likely even chillier tonight compared...
localsyr.com
The Jeep Wagoneer is rated tops in the market
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Perhaps you are looking for a new vehicle this fall. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer could fit the bill. According to U.S. News and World Report the Wagoneer is the top SUV on the market this fall. All of the great features are outlined in...
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Take 5 winner in Norwich
Someone in Norwich purchased the sole top-prize winning ticket in Wednesday's Take 5 midday drawing.
iheartoswego.com
John B. Hurlbutt – September 12, 2022
John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from Oswego State. He was a well-known radio...
cnycentral.com
Crews get track ready ahead of Super Dirt Week
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Super Dirt Week in Oswego County is just three weeks away. Crews started getting the track ready for 50th anniversary on Wednesday morning. The week-long event kicks off October 3rd with the big event and race on the 9th. Events are happening outside and on...
localsyr.com
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefront
OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community. The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
