East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football at Washington

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Husky Stadium, Seattle. ► Records: No. 11 Michigan State 2-0, Washington 2-0 ► Series: Washington leads, 2-1 (Last meetingime: Dec. 25, 1997 (Aloha Bowl) — Washington 51, MSU 23) Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ Week 3 matchup with Washington:...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit News

Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns

East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong

Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found

A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Lasinski: Michigan needs its own Jan. 6 committee | Opinion

The stunning series of hearings held by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection continues to show the dire need for answers when it comes to determining the central players involved in one of the darkest and ugliest moments in our nation’s history. Our country needs...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Community input sought on Oakland County deer population

Think close encounters with deer have become too much of a problem lately in Oakland County? Officials want to hear from you. The Oakland County Community Deer Coalition, which formed last year in response to rising complaints from residents about the animals, has teamed up with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, to create a regional solution, Farmington Hills representatives said in a statement Tuesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Appeals filed by Crumbleys' attorneys rejected by higher court

Lansing – The parents of accused Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley had an appeal of evidence in their related cases rejected Wednesday by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley had filed with the appellate court seeking to have some evidence in the case against their clients found inadmissible and obtain a stay in the couple's pending Oakland Circuit Court case pending further appeal. They got neither.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

