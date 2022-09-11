Think close encounters with deer have become too much of a problem lately in Oakland County? Officials want to hear from you. The Oakland County Community Deer Coalition, which formed last year in response to rising complaints from residents about the animals, has teamed up with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, to create a regional solution, Farmington Hills representatives said in a statement Tuesday.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO