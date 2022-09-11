Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football at Washington
► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Husky Stadium, Seattle. ► Records: No. 11 Michigan State 2-0, Washington 2-0 ► Series: Washington leads, 2-1 (Last meetingime: Dec. 25, 1997 (Aloha Bowl) — Washington 51, MSU 23) Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ Week 3 matchup with Washington:...
Detroit News
Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns
East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
Detroit News
MSU trustee leaders differ on what Stanley was asked about cutting short presidency
The two Michigan State University trustees who met with President Samuel Stanley last week offer differing accounts of the conversation, but agree on the thrust of the message. Stanley was being offered a path out of the post he's held since 2019. "I walked into the president's office with a...
Detroit News
Michigan State University trustee reveals why he, others want Stanley's exit
A Michigan State University trustee is offering details for the first time about why he and other trustees want President Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire from the university two years before his five-year contract is over — hours before Stanley is scheduled to address the faculty. Trustee Pat O'Keefe,...
Detroit News
Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong
Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Detroit News
Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found
A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor...
Detroit News
Lasinski: Michigan needs its own Jan. 6 committee | Opinion
The stunning series of hearings held by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection continues to show the dire need for answers when it comes to determining the central players involved in one of the darkest and ugliest moments in our nation’s history. Our country needs...
Detroit News
Parents of Oxford High shooting suspect fight to forbid prosecutor's expert witness
Pontiac — The Oxford couple facing charges related to the Nov. 30 school shooting involving their teenage son are arguing the Oakland County prosecutor's expert witness shouldn't be allowed to testify. Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys argue the case against their clients has largely been driven by exaggeration and...
Detroit News
Community input sought on Oakland County deer population
Think close encounters with deer have become too much of a problem lately in Oakland County? Officials want to hear from you. The Oakland County Community Deer Coalition, which formed last year in response to rising complaints from residents about the animals, has teamed up with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, to create a regional solution, Farmington Hills representatives said in a statement Tuesday.
Detroit News
Shawarma, tacos, dumplings and more: Madison Heights Restaurant Week starts Sunday
One of the most culinary diverse of Oakland County's suburbs, Madison Heights Restaurant Week will celebrate some of the city's independent food businesses Sunday through Sept. 23. The six-day promotion will showcase deals for tacos, dumplings, Middle Eastern food, burgers and more. Get a free spring roll with every order...
Detroit News
Appeals filed by Crumbleys' attorneys rejected by higher court
Lansing – The parents of accused Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley had an appeal of evidence in their related cases rejected Wednesday by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley had filed with the appellate court seeking to have some evidence in the case against their clients found inadmissible and obtain a stay in the couple's pending Oakland Circuit Court case pending further appeal. They got neither.
