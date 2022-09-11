ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong

Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Lasinski: Michigan needs its own Jan. 6 committee | Opinion

The stunning series of hearings held by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection continues to show the dire need for answers when it comes to determining the central players involved in one of the darkest and ugliest moments in our nation’s history. Our country needs...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Chalkbeat

Michigan charter school spending questioned

Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack to resign

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced Monday that she will resign by the end of the year, clearing the way for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to name a replacement. The announcement came as a surprise. McCormack is two years into her second term with six years remaining if...
Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE

