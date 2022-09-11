Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers weighing new job attraction spending bill ahead of election
Lansing — Michigan lawmakers have been quietly negotiating a spending bill that could allocate a new round of state funding, potentially $250 million, for a program designed to lure large economic development projects. With only a handful of session days remaining this fall when both the House and Senate...
Detroit News
Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong
Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads
Barb Byrum says officials must take on election lies ‘head-on and aggressively’
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
Detroit News
Lasinski: Michigan needs its own Jan. 6 committee | Opinion
The stunning series of hearings held by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection continues to show the dire need for answers when it comes to determining the central players involved in one of the darkest and ugliest moments in our nation’s history. Our country needs...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Michigan charter school spending questioned
Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Michigan marijuana prices are plummeting, striking fear into small growers who’ve invested nearly everything to join the state’s young and volatile market that some say is being consumed by big corporate business in a “race to the bottom.”. They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate...
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
wdet.org
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack to resign
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced Monday that she will resign by the end of the year, clearing the way for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to name a replacement. The announcement came as a surprise. McCormack is two years into her second term with six years remaining if...
Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg
Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
