Daggett County, UT

Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge

By Spencer Burt
 5 days ago
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews have found the body of a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

According to Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey, the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.

Later on, around 11:00 p.m., a Utah State Parks remote-operated underwater vehicle located his body in roughly 153 feet of water.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was cliff jumping Saturday afternoon when he went underwater. The body has since been sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The victim's name was not released, but officials said he is a Salt Lake City resident in his mid-30s.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

