Might need a sweater in the morning but you'll shed it by the afternoon

A mild day today with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s and 40s so expect a chilly start tomorrow.

Overall, tomorrow will be a warmer day with temperatures back into the 80s and we will see some more of this smoke move back into the area.

By the middle of the week, slightly cooler temperatures with more chances of precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 48°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a high near 86°F