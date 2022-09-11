ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury

The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
FOX Sports

Cardinals, Raiders try to bounce back from Week 1 duds

For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud. The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Carson Wentz

Comments / 0

Community Policy