Read full article on original website
Related
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Women’s Soccer Welcomes Lindenwood to Wish Field
CHICAGO – On Thursday, September 15, the Blue Demons will go head-to-head with the Lindenwood Lions for the first time at Wish Field. First touch is set for 4 p.m. CT. and the game will be streamed on FloSports. The Blue Demons enter game 7 with a 1-5 record...
depaulbluedemons.com
BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Schedule Unveiled
CHICAGO – The BIG EAST announced the 2022-23 women's basketball schedule on Monday afternoon and the Blue Demons will begin the conference campaign on Dec. 4 at Butler. The double round-robin schedule will see DePaul compete home and away with all 10 peer institutions. The 2022-23 television slate will see the Blue Demons Featured on FOX on Dec. 31 vs. Creighton and Feb. 25 vs. Connecticut while FS1 will carry the Dec. 21 non-conference matchup against Louisville and the regular-season finale at Marquette on Feb. 27. The BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports will carry the remainder of the conference matchups.
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Women's Soccer Held Off by #6 Stanford
CHICAGO—DePaul women's soccer was conquered by #6 Stanford in a 3-1 match on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons played an excellent game, only letting up one Stanford goal in the first half. However, Stanford came back stronger in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 58th minute and then securing the win off a penalty kick goal in the 59th.
Comments / 1