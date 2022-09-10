CHICAGO – The BIG EAST announced the 2022-23 women's basketball schedule on Monday afternoon and the Blue Demons will begin the conference campaign on Dec. 4 at Butler. The double round-robin schedule will see DePaul compete home and away with all 10 peer institutions. The 2022-23 television slate will see the Blue Demons Featured on FOX on Dec. 31 vs. Creighton and Feb. 25 vs. Connecticut while FS1 will carry the Dec. 21 non-conference matchup against Louisville and the regular-season finale at Marquette on Feb. 27. The BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports will carry the remainder of the conference matchups.

