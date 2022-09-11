Read full article on original website
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Jets Shine At Chickasaw Cross Country
MOULTON- Stiff competition from Alabama, Tennessee and Florida, which featured 118 schools, was featured in the 2022 Chickasaw Trails Cross Country Invitational held at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton. Among the elite group of schools were both James Clemens and Bob Jones. The James Clemens Jets held up to...
Longtime Decatur coach has Red Raiders at 4-0 for first time in 12 years
Jere Adcock has started his 27th season as head football coach at Decatur High School with a 4-0 record. It’s the seventh time in his years as boss in the River City that the Red Raiders have won their first four games, the last time coming in 2010. Decatur...
Week Three Tyler Mann Team of the Week: Decatur Red Raiders
For starting the season 4-0 for the first time since 2010, Decatur is the Week Three Tyler Mann Team of the Week!
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
Jackson County Fair returns to Scottsboro
The Jackson County Fair is underway in Scottsboro, and it offers fun for the whole family including carnival rides and games, vendors, food, live music, a petting zoo, and more.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton meets with man who helped catch Casey White, Vicky White
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has made good on a promise to the man many credit with ending the national manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White. In June, Singleton told WAAY 31 he offered to take James Stinson to lunch if the Evansville, Indiana, man ever made it to Florence.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Boulevard paving scheduled for Thursday
Madison County District Two crews will be paving a portion of Madison Boulevard beginning Thursday, September 15. The resurfacing work will be on the portion of Madison Boulevard from the I-565 Exit #13 west to the Slaughter Road intersection. Lane closures could occur at various times throughout the day on...
Action News Jax
Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still
FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
themadisonrecord.com
Opera Huntsville to present ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’
HUNTSVILLE – Opera Huntsville is in rehearsal now for an adventurous performance to run during the week of Halloween. “Bluebeard’s Castle” is a fully staged production of Bela Bartok’s brilliant one-act opera. Opera Huntsville will present performances on Oct. 28-30 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, 700 Monroe St. SW in Huntsville.
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Alabama woman arrested after dogs bite 9-year-old boy more than 30 times
The co-owner of five dogs that attacked a 9-year-old Lawrence County boy as he rode his bike, causing severe injuries, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony. The boy, Gavin Peoples, remains in Huntsville Hospital after Saturday’s attack with more than 30 bites that caused puncture wounds and lacerations, most to his left side.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Visionary Partners and Opera Huntsville to present free opera program at Home Place Park
MADISON – Madison Visionary Partners (MVP) and Opera Huntsville will present Opera in the Park, a free performance at Home Place Park, located at 100 Shorter Street in Madison. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Parking will be located at the Madison City Schools stadium.
WAFF
Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
wtvy.com
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer between August 2021 and February 2022. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
themadisonrecord.com
Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24
MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Woman arrested after 9-year-old boy was attacked by dogs in north Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
themadisonrecord.com
Senior center conducts food drive, ceramics sale
MADISON – Members of Madison Senior Center are busy with projects as they wait for a visitor. In a community outreach activity, center members are conducting a food drive during September. Individuals who want to donate can bring non-perishable food items to the senior center at 1282 Hughes Road.
