Madison, AL

Jets Shine At Chickasaw Cross Country

MOULTON- Stiff competition from Alabama, Tennessee and Florida, which featured 118 schools, was featured in the 2022 Chickasaw Trails Cross Country Invitational held at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton. Among the elite group of schools were both James Clemens and Bob Jones. The James Clemens Jets held up to...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Boulevard paving scheduled for Thursday

Madison County District Two crews will be paving a portion of Madison Boulevard beginning Thursday, September 15. The resurfacing work will be on the portion of Madison Boulevard from the I-565 Exit #13 west to the Slaughter Road intersection. Lane closures could occur at various times throughout the day on...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Action News Jax

Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still

FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
CARBON HILL, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Opera Huntsville to present ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’

HUNTSVILLE – Opera Huntsville is in rehearsal now for an adventurous performance to run during the week of Halloween. “Bluebeard’s Castle” is a fully staged production of Bela Bartok’s brilliant one-act opera. Opera Huntsville will present performances on Oct. 28-30 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, 700 Monroe St. SW in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24

MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Senior center conducts food drive, ceramics sale

MADISON – Members of Madison Senior Center are busy with projects as they wait for a visitor. In a community outreach activity, center members are conducting a food drive during September. Individuals who want to donate can bring non-perishable food items to the senior center at 1282 Hughes Road.
MADISON, AL

