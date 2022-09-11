ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverhounds' road winning streak ends in Birmingham

Enzo Martinez and Sadik Balarabe scored second-half goals as Birmingham Legion FC rallied for a 2-1 victory that snapped a four-game road winning streak for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday. Albert Dikwa scored in the first half for the Riverhounds (15-8-7), who remain in fifth place in the USL Championship’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe girls upset No. 5 Franklin Regional in Section 3-3A soccer match

You would have thought Latrobe had just won a championship as the girls soccer team’s bus pulled out of Franklin Regional on Wednesday night. There was singing and laughing, and it was loud. The celebration showed just how much a 1-0 Section 3-3A victory over fifth-ranked Franklin Regional meant...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: 50 years ago, Art Sack lifted Springdale past Hampton

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Springdale workhorse Art Sack ran for 125 yards on 28 carries, including a 60-yard scoring run as the Dynamos knocked off Hampton, 29-16, on Sept. 16, 1972. As a sign of the times, it was one of 20 WPIAL Saturday games.
SPRINGDALE, PA
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Birmingham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
New York State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 15, 2022: Kiski Area gets past Mars on second-half goal

Nathaniel Coleman scored off a corner kick with less than eight minutes to go to lead Kiski Area to a 1-0 victory over Mars in a Section 1-3A boys soccer showdown Thursday. Anders Bordoy had an assist and Maddox Anderson recorded a six-save shutout for the Cavaliers (6-1, 5-0). Kaden Graffton made nine saves for the Fightin’ Planets (4-4, 3-2).
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 3

Binakonsky rushed for two touchdowns in the first half against Latrobe last week and spearheaded a defense that limited Latrobe running back Bobby Fulton to 40 yards. Mack caught touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards from Tyree Turner in the Centurions’ 57-21 rout of West Greene last week. He finished with four catches for 74 yards.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from North Allegheny schools

The North Allegheny School District among the districts organizing the North Pittsburgh College Fair from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 120 colleges, universities and trade schools will participate. High school students and their parents will have the chance to meet with representatives from each school to learn more about their campuses and academic programs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Debate persists over proposed zoning changes for Oakland neighborhood

Residents and community leaders remain at odds about a package of proposed zoning changes for Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. The future of development and zoning regulations in the neighborhood has been a hotly contested issue for months as a controversial development, neighborhood plan and zoning package have left the neighborhood divided.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Second medical marijuana dispensary opens in New Kensington

Obtaining medical marijuana just got more convenient in the Alle-Kiski Valley, with the opening of another dispensary in New Kensington. Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary opened Friday at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, in the former Papa John’s Pizza location. “It’s been great. A strong start,” said Joseph Kuches, Zen...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upcoming events at The Tull Family Theater

The Tull Family Theater is located at 148 Walnut St. in Sewickley. For a complete list of movie schedules and events, visit thetullfamilytheater.org. A free autism-friendly open mic session sponsored by The Tull Family Theater, Band Together Pittsburgh and Autism Pittsburgh returns to the Sewickley Theater on Sept. 17. The...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Cleaning up and cracking down

Laurel: To preserving natural beauty. Southwestern Pennsylvania is defined as much by its water as it traditionally has been by its industry. However, the area’s rivers have both accommodated the businesses that built up around them and been negatively impacted by that development over the years. Reversing the pollution...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Taste of Sewickley raises funds for KidsVoice

Set in the picturesque garden of a private residence, the volunteer-run 2022 Taste of Sewickley on Sept. 10 treated guests to a one-of-a-kind gourmet meal — and raised $97,000 for KidsVoice in the process. More than 30 local volunteers came together to plan, cook and serve the multi-course dinner...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida businessman admits to role in $100M health care fraud scheme

A Florida businessman involved in nearly $100 million of health care fraud pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty in three separate cases before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Community picnic, rummage sale, band festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville incorporates residents' feedback into park improvements

Murrysville Parks and Recreation Director Carly Greene was pleasantly surprised when a group of about 35 people turned out for a May neighborhood parks meeting at Kovalczik Park. Less than a half-dozen folks showed up at previous park meetings, and this big turnout was the precise reason for hosting them:...
MURRYSVILLE, PA

