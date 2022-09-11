Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverhounds' road winning streak ends in Birmingham
Enzo Martinez and Sadik Balarabe scored second-half goals as Birmingham Legion FC rallied for a 2-1 victory that snapped a four-game road winning streak for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday. Albert Dikwa scored in the first half for the Riverhounds (15-8-7), who remain in fifth place in the USL Championship’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe girls upset No. 5 Franklin Regional in Section 3-3A soccer match
You would have thought Latrobe had just won a championship as the girls soccer team’s bus pulled out of Franklin Regional on Wednesday night. There was singing and laughing, and it was loud. The celebration showed just how much a 1-0 Section 3-3A victory over fifth-ranked Franklin Regional meant...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After decades apart, North Catholic, Highlands to meet in conference clash
The enthusiasm Highlands has for its Greater Allegheny Conference opener against North Catholic belies the fact that the schools haven’t played each other for 25 years. The Golden Rams host the Trojans on Friday night with North Catholic holding a 20-14-1 lead in the all-time series. The schools go...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: 50 years ago, Art Sack lifted Springdale past Hampton
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Springdale workhorse Art Sack ran for 125 yards on 28 carries, including a 60-yard scoring run as the Dynamos knocked off Hampton, 29-16, on Sept. 16, 1972. As a sign of the times, it was one of 20 WPIAL Saturday games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach, 24, looks to bring bolt of energy to Greensburg Salem boys basketball
When he played high school basketball at Norwin, Cam Auld was a shooting guard who fired up 3-pointers. When he arrived at Waynesburg, he morphed into something else: a stretch forward who later took on a role as a screener, cutter and rebounder. And something else happened along the way....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 15, 2022: Kiski Area gets past Mars on second-half goal
Nathaniel Coleman scored off a corner kick with less than eight minutes to go to lead Kiski Area to a 1-0 victory over Mars in a Section 1-3A boys soccer showdown Thursday. Anders Bordoy had an assist and Maddox Anderson recorded a six-save shutout for the Cavaliers (6-1, 5-0). Kaden Graffton made nine saves for the Fightin’ Planets (4-4, 3-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 3
Binakonsky rushed for two touchdowns in the first half against Latrobe last week and spearheaded a defense that limited Latrobe running back Bobby Fulton to 40 yards. Mack caught touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards from Tyree Turner in the Centurions’ 57-21 rout of West Greene last week. He finished with four catches for 74 yards.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough slug it out in intense girls soccer section
Two goals? It’s like you’re getting away with something. and Yough play each other in Section 3-2A girls soccer games, offense is minimal because defense disrupts momentum, talent cancels out talent, and a playoff atmosphere rings out. It is a three-way rivalry that very few sections can match.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 13, 2022: Upper St. Clair gets past Allderdice
Ryan Higgs had a pair of goals and Drew Popp netted the game-winner to lead Upper St. Clair (5-1-1, 4-1) to a 3-1 victory over Allderdice (5-2-1, 3-2) in Section 2-4A boys soccer Tuesday. Belle Vernon 1, Washington 0 – Trevor Kovatch scored in overtime to lift Belle Vernon (5-2,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from North Allegheny schools
The North Allegheny School District among the districts organizing the North Pittsburgh College Fair from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 120 colleges, universities and trade schools will participate. High school students and their parents will have the chance to meet with representatives from each school to learn more about their campuses and academic programs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Debate persists over proposed zoning changes for Oakland neighborhood
Residents and community leaders remain at odds about a package of proposed zoning changes for Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. The future of development and zoning regulations in the neighborhood has been a hotly contested issue for months as a controversial development, neighborhood plan and zoning package have left the neighborhood divided.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Second medical marijuana dispensary opens in New Kensington
Obtaining medical marijuana just got more convenient in the Alle-Kiski Valley, with the opening of another dispensary in New Kensington. Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary opened Friday at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, in the former Papa John’s Pizza location. “It’s been great. A strong start,” said Joseph Kuches, Zen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upcoming events at The Tull Family Theater
The Tull Family Theater is located at 148 Walnut St. in Sewickley. For a complete list of movie schedules and events, visit thetullfamilytheater.org. A free autism-friendly open mic session sponsored by The Tull Family Theater, Band Together Pittsburgh and Autism Pittsburgh returns to the Sewickley Theater on Sept. 17. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Navy veteran, retired insurance broker known for work ethic, volunteerism
Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Bill Tuscano didn’t look forward to idle time. He retired in 1992, leaving the Greensburg insurance brokerage firm he’d built to the next generation of his family....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Cleaning up and cracking down
Laurel: To preserving natural beauty. Southwestern Pennsylvania is defined as much by its water as it traditionally has been by its industry. However, the area’s rivers have both accommodated the businesses that built up around them and been negatively impacted by that development over the years. Reversing the pollution...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Taste of Sewickley raises funds for KidsVoice
Set in the picturesque garden of a private residence, the volunteer-run 2022 Taste of Sewickley on Sept. 10 treated guests to a one-of-a-kind gourmet meal — and raised $97,000 for KidsVoice in the process. More than 30 local volunteers came together to plan, cook and serve the multi-course dinner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida businessman admits to role in $100M health care fraud scheme
A Florida businessman involved in nearly $100 million of health care fraud pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty in three separate cases before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Community picnic, rummage sale, band festival, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville incorporates residents' feedback into park improvements
Murrysville Parks and Recreation Director Carly Greene was pleasantly surprised when a group of about 35 people turned out for a May neighborhood parks meeting at Kovalczik Park. Less than a half-dozen folks showed up at previous park meetings, and this big turnout was the precise reason for hosting them:...
Comments / 0