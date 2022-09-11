Read full article on original website
Jets Shine At Chickasaw Cross Country
MOULTON- Stiff competition from Alabama, Tennessee and Florida, which featured 118 schools, was featured in the 2022 Chickasaw Trails Cross Country Invitational held at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton. Among the elite group of schools were both James Clemens and Bob Jones. The James Clemens Jets held up to...
Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24
MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Opera Huntsville to present ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’
HUNTSVILLE – Opera Huntsville is in rehearsal now for an adventurous performance to run during the week of Halloween. “Bluebeard’s Castle” is a fully staged production of Bela Bartok’s brilliant one-act opera. Opera Huntsville will present performances on Oct. 28-30 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, 700 Monroe St. SW in Huntsville.
Madison Visionary Partners and Opera Huntsville to present free opera program at Home Place Park
MADISON – Madison Visionary Partners (MVP) and Opera Huntsville will present Opera in the Park, a free performance at Home Place Park, located at 100 Shorter Street in Madison. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Parking will be located at the Madison City Schools stadium.
Senior center conducts food drive, ceramics sale
MADISON – Members of Madison Senior Center are busy with projects as they wait for a visitor. In a community outreach activity, center members are conducting a food drive during September. Individuals who want to donate can bring non-perishable food items to the senior center at 1282 Hughes Road.
Madison Boulevard paving scheduled for Thursday
Madison County District Two crews will be paving a portion of Madison Boulevard beginning Thursday, September 15. The resurfacing work will be on the portion of Madison Boulevard from the I-565 Exit #13 west to the Slaughter Road intersection. Lane closures could occur at various times throughout the day on...
POLICE: Two men arrested after injuring woman in burglary attempt
Madison Police said they made arrests on Monday in connection with a burglary. Two men are facing several charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. According to MPD Captain Lamar Anderson, officers with the police department responded to Mountain View Lane for a burglary call. On arrival, they learned that a resident of Madison had been harassed and assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
