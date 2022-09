Virginia hopes to get well against an in-state opponent. Old Dominion (1-1) at Virginia (1-1), 2 p.m., ET (ACC Network). Line: Virginia is favored by 8 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Virginia leads 1-0. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Virginia looks to bounce back from a listless performance at...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO