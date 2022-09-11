Read full article on original website
City seeks community input on creating an improved website
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester is improving its website with feedback from community members. People who live, work, or go to school in the city can fill out an online survey about what kind of services they want to see on the www.cityofrochester.gov website.
U of R launches early intervention mental health clinic. First-of-its-kind in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester has a new clinical high-risk program for people at-risk of an imminent development of psychotic disorders. It’s a first-of-its-kind mental health clinic for Upstate New York. INTERCEPT works with individuals and families to prevent the onset of a psychotic episode when...
Upcoming COVID booster clinics in Seneca County
WATERLOO, N.Y. – The Seneca County Health Department is offering Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Health Department at 2465 Bonadent Drive, Suite 3 Waterloo. Register here. Call 315-539-1920. October 14th, 2022. 1:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Moderna and Pfrizer bivalent booster dose vaccination. Registration for this clinic is not...
Rochester will hold first ever Fall Fest in October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester and Downtown Definitely are partnering to present the first-ever Fall Fest. The one-day free festival will be on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parcel 5. The festivities include pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, and a petting zoo.
Longtime News10NBC employee dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our crew at News10NBC is remembering our colleague and friend, Warren Stam. This is a video from May when we talked to him during a Warrior’s Walk in his honor. Warren died on Monday, after battling pancreatic cancer and cancer on his liver. Warren worked...
Community sensory garden opens in Arnett neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Kaboom community sensory garden in Rochester’s Arnett neighborhood opened on Monday. It’s a play space designed to be safe and inclusive to all kids, especially kids with developmental and physical disabilities. Several community partners, including the University of Rochester and the community space 540WMain, are behind the project which came with some challenges.
Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
Bob Morgan suing over ownership rights of Orchard View Senior Apartments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bob morgan is back in court but this time he’s the plaintiff. His company, the Robert Morgan Limited Partnership is suing developer Angelo Ingrassia and another company. The court case is all over the ownership stake in the Greece Orchard View Senior Apartments. See...
WATCH LIVE: RPD explains lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
Captain Tauriello added that those who have a scheduled appointment at the hospital are still welcome to enter.
News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
Police investigation underway on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
The roadway is taped off as authorities and police vehicles are in the area. No official information has been released regarding the shutdown.
16-year-old male shot overnight in Rochester
Investigators believe that the victim was shot on Wooden Street and then rode his bicycle to Genesee St. to look for help.
Consumer Alert: Medical care is a factor driving up inflation. Here are two tools to make sure you’re being charged a fair price
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The price we pay is still going up. The August inflation numbers are out and it’s not good. Gas has gone down in Rochester, 50 cents in a month. But overall inflation is still climbing. We can point to three key drivers of inflation in the month of August – food, rent and medical care. And those three are primarily responsible for the increase in overall inflation.
Local food and drink vendors sold at Rochester Public Market for Foodlink’s Festival of Food
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foodlink’s Festival of Food returned on Monday for the first time since 2019. People were able to choose from dozens of Rochester-area food and drink vendors at the Public Market. From restaurants, to wineries, to bakeries, and breweries, they had it all. There was also live music, raffles, and more.
Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
Parolee given 25 years to life for murder on Baden St. in Rochester
That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot.
Man who stabbed woman 77 times with a hatchet gets 25 years to life in prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man who stabbed a Rochester woman 77 times with a hatchet will spend 25 years to life behind bars. . A judge just sentenced Joseph Rivera Jr. A jury found him guilty of second degree murder back in August. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors last summer at her home on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
Borderland Music Festival this weekend
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WHEC) — This weekend, it’s gonna get loud in Western New York. Preparations are underway for the Borderland Music Festival at Knox Farm State Park in Erie County. There will be more than 20 bands performing on three stages. Headliners this year are the flaming...
