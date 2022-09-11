ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

City seeks community input on creating an improved website

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester is improving its website with feedback from community members. People who live, work, or go to school in the city can fill out an online survey about what kind of services they want to see on the www.cityofrochester.gov website.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Upcoming COVID booster clinics in Seneca County

WATERLOO, N.Y. – The Seneca County Health Department is offering Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Health Department at 2465 Bonadent Drive, Suite 3 Waterloo. Register here. Call 315-539-1920. October 14th, 2022. 1:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Moderna and Pfrizer bivalent booster dose vaccination. Registration for this clinic is not...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester will hold first ever Fall Fest in October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester and Downtown Definitely are partnering to present the first-ever Fall Fest. The one-day free festival will be on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parcel 5. The festivities include pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, and a petting zoo.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community sensory garden opens in Arnett neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Kaboom community sensory garden in Rochester’s Arnett neighborhood opened on Monday. It’s a play space designed to be safe and inclusive to all kids, especially kids with developmental and physical disabilities. Several community partners, including the University of Rochester and the community space 540WMain, are behind the project which came with some challenges.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bob Morgan suing over ownership rights of Orchard View Senior Apartments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bob morgan is back in court but this time he’s the plaintiff. His company, the Robert Morgan Limited Partnership is suing developer Angelo Ingrassia and another company. The court case is all over the ownership stake in the Greece Orchard View Senior Apartments. See...
GREECE, NY
Annie Murphy
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Medical care is a factor driving up inflation. Here are two tools to make sure you’re being charged a fair price

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The price we pay is still going up. The August inflation numbers are out and it’s not good. Gas has gone down in Rochester, 50 cents in a month. But overall inflation is still climbing. We can point to three key drivers of inflation in the month of August – food, rent and medical care. And those three are primarily responsible for the increase in overall inflation.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man who stabbed woman 77 times with a hatchet gets 25 years to life in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man who stabbed a Rochester woman 77 times with a hatchet will spend 25 years to life behind bars. . A judge just sentenced Joseph Rivera Jr. A jury found him guilty of second degree murder back in August. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors last summer at her home on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Borderland Music Festival this weekend

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WHEC) — This weekend, it’s gonna get loud in Western New York. Preparations are underway for the Borderland Music Festival at Knox Farm State Park in Erie County. There will be more than 20 bands performing on three stages. Headliners this year are the flaming...
EAST AURORA, NY

