Los Angeles, CA

TCU coach Sonny Dykes trolls USC's move to the B1G: 'They're right there next to each other'

Even if USC translates with ease from the Pac-12 to the B1G, it’s still going to take time for anyone to adjust to the new conference realignment. Even then, coaches and programs across college football will make jokes on the move in terms of the geographic outlook of a California-based program facing off against midwest teams each Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet Prime Video Sideline Reporter Kaylee Hartung

Prime Video is hosting its first Thursday night NFL regular season contest tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams. The streaming platform spared no expense, pairing legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels alongside superstar college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. That duo will be helped along in the broadcast booth by Kaylee Hartung as she provides analysis and interviews from the sideline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
KFI AM 640

Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay

A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
CBS LA

Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Apartments to Replace Sears Site

San Diego developer Merlone Geier Partners has proposed a $370 million redevelopment of a defunct Sears store in Glendale. The proposal was first reported by The Real Deal. The firm wants to construct a 682-unit residential complex with 38,100 square feet of space for a public park. The project will include 665 apartments, 17 live-work units and amenities such as an outdoor pool and fitness center.
GLENDALE, CA
