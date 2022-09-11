Read full article on original website
Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
Winston-Salem neighbor urges gun violence to stop after teenager's shooting death
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem neighbor is urging the gun violence to stop after a teenager was shot and killed in her community. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Authorities said they got a call at about 11:05 p.m. after people found a body in...
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
Burlington police find missing teen
BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
Winston-Salem residents find body of 17-year-old; police begin homicide investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a body of a minor was found Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of East 29th Street and Piedmont Circle, around 11:05 p.m., after citizens reported finding a body of a deceased male. Police found the male, identified as Terrance Mason, 17,...
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
17-year-old found dead on E 29th Street, Winston-Salem police investigating homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of a teenager is being investigated as a homicide in Winston-Salem. Police say that just after11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to E 29th Street after people in the area found a dead body in a grassy area. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Mason, 17, dead. Evidence indicated […]
Grand Jury in Patrick County hands down indictments
A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people. Among them, David Howard Childress III was indicted on four counts of abduction, two counts of rape and stalking. Jonathon Jarrell was indicted for taking indecent liberties by a parent with a child and aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
Whitsett man faces multiple charges after leading troopers on pursuit, crashing vehicle in Greensboro, highway patrol says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett man is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a pursuit and crashing his vehicle in Greensboro on Sunday, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. At 3:31 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was on routine patrol in the area of Willowlake Road and Huffine Mill Road […]
'This is a serious charge': Man accused of threatening to shoot up Wake County school in Snapchat video
Detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to link a 23-year-old Mebane man to a Snapchat video threatening to “shoot up” an unspecified high school in Zebulon. Two squad cars were seen outside East Wake Academy for much of the school day and officers patrolled...
Greensboro police officers join teen’s quinceañera after getting noise complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a noise call and in fact, it was also a party, but that didn’t stop the fun as three Greensboro police officers arrived to a home over the weekend. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania county that claimed a life is under investigation. VSP reports the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29 two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863. The incident happened when a Ford Explorer traveling north ran […]
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
Henry Co. deputies looking to identify breaking and entering suspects in Bassett
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a breaking and entering investigation. The department said the incident happened in the Bassett area of the county. If anyone knows the identity of the male or female in the pictures, please...
Police: NC 10-year-old shot and killed by 14-year-old cousin
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WXLV) — A young girl is dead following a shooting in Reidsville Thursday night. A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed. Police say a 14-year-old boy, the victim’s cousin, has been charged with first-degree murder after consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office. Police responded...
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old on Baker Dr in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. According to Greensboro Police Department Daniel Yarborough, 18, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a teenager was shot on Aug. 19. The 14-year-old victim died in the hospital several days later. Police said that they responded to the […]
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
