Martinsville, VA

WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police find missing teen

BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
GREENSBORO, NC
whee.net

Grand Jury in Patrick County hands down indictments

A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people. Among them, David Howard Childress III was indicted on four counts of abduction, two counts of rape and stalking. Jonathon Jarrell was indicted for taking indecent liberties by a parent with a child and aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WFXR

VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania county that claimed a life is under investigation. VSP reports the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29 two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863. The incident happened when a Ford Explorer traveling north ran […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wpde.com

Police: NC 10-year-old shot and killed by 14-year-old cousin

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WXLV) — A young girl is dead following a shooting in Reidsville Thursday night. A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed. Police say a 14-year-old boy, the victim’s cousin, has been charged with first-degree murder after consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office. Police responded...
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
GREENSBORO, NC

