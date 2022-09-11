Briggs: BG's never-ending game feels like beginning of end for Loeffler

BOWLING GREEN — Call it the beginning of the end ... on a night that almost never ended.

Saturday wasn’t the final stop on the road for Bowling Green football coach Scot Loeffler, but, after the Falcons’ way-too-thrilling 59-57, seven-overtime loss to FCS Eastern Kentucky in their own stadium, you can see it from here.

Just when all seemed lost for BG, the home team rallied to play a supporting role in one of the most bonkers games in recent college football history.

But, ultimately, for all the madcap plot twists — wait, is that Eastern Kentucky trying a lateral ... to an offensive lineman ... in the fifth overtime?!?! — the ending was achingly familiar.

And now, barring a major turnaround, with Loeffler in the second-to-last year of his contract and a new athletic director coming in, you don’t need a Magic 8-Ball to forecast the next ending.

This was supposed to be the year Bowling Green turned the corner after its everlasting rebuild, the year Loeffler showed his chops and took the Falcons to a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

And, face it, every realistic path the program had to reach the six wins needed for bowl eligibility featured a win Saturday.

What now?

Next, BG (0-2) plays Marshall — which won at Notre Dame on Saturday — and Mississippi State, then a MAC schedule that includes crossover games against Toledo, Western Michigan, and Central Michigan.

If you see even five wins on that schedule, your glass is a lot fuller than mine.

Sorry, but we’re past the point of moral victories.

No one is asking Loeffler to move mountains or repaint the Sistine Chapel here. They’re asking him to build a program good enough by his fourth season to beat an FCS team that BG paid $350,000 in anticipation of an easy win.

Afterward, I asked the coach what gives him the confidence his team can still have a successful season, and, more to the point, why he’s still the man for the job.

“We’re in Week 2,” said Loeffler, who fell to 7-24 at BG. “There is a lot of football left. ... We've got to keep improving and somehow get to the MAC and compete like hell to win our side and find a way to get to a bowl game.”

We’ll see, and I should note, I’m a little conflicted piling on here.

If you’re a fan of college football, what an incredible game.

This was a Duel at the Doyt for the ages, the longest game in BG history and just the seventh FBS game since overtime was introduced in 1995 to go at least seven extra periods.

Give the Falcons credit, too.

They could have packed it in.

After a stretch that included everything but a laugh track — a snap over the quarterback’s head here, a 16-yard punt there, mistakes everywhere — their 17-7 lead late in the first half turned into a 24-17 deficit in less than two minutes of game time.

And, soon enough, they were behind two touchdowns.

BG’s response showed us something, with quarterback Matt McDonald leading the Falcons on three second-half touchdown drives to set up the no-freaking-way finish the college football world didn’t know it needed.

This was like two heavyweight fighters — OK, two guys in the alley behind the bar — going at it, punch after punch after punch, until, finally, almost four and a half hours after kickoff, Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney connected with Braedon Sloan to send the visitors pouring onto the field.

“Our kids battled their tails off,” Loeffler said.

But, unfortunately for BG, neither the fun nor the fight in the little picture changes the big one.

That the Falcons were in such a battle tells us a lot, and it’s not just that weird things happen in college football. It also tells us that four years into the Loeffler era, they’re no better than a solid-but-not-great team from the FCS, where schools are only allowed to grant 63 scholarships (FBS teams award 85).

Honestly, it’s hard to point to a single area where Bowling Green was clearly the superior team.

A defense that’s supposed to be a strength allowed McKinney to throw for 324 yards and couldn’t buy a stop when it mattered most, including on the Colonels’ game-tying 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes and later on a do-or-die play from the 18-yard line in overtime.

And the offense? Beyond McDonald — who threw five touchdown passes and had his moments — it was hard to find a ton of positives from a game in which Eastern Kentucky controlled the line of scrimmage, with Falcons not surpassing 100 rushing yards until the fourth quarter.

Loeffler raised eyebrows Monday when he said the offense had looked good all through camp and the first week of the season, with two exceptions: the August practice that was open to season-ticket holders and the opener at UCLA.

It was like the lunch lady swearing that, honest to God, her mystery-meat-filled sloppy joes are actually really delicious, except on days that school is open.

This is Loeffler’s show-us season, and, so far, he and the Falcons are showing us more of the same.