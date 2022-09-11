ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

05-11-26-34-37

(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

