Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Montana Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Montana Cash” game were:

32-36-40-43-45

(thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

