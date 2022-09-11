¡Arte Viva!, a yearlong celebration of Hispanic art and culture that includes the opera, museums and live performances, kicks off in Naples Wednesday morning. 12 organizations will hold 50 events lasting long past Hispanic Heritage Month, going all the way until next June. 30% of the Collier County population is Hispanic, so organizers say festivals like this are an important part of uniting the community. The events will happen at places like the Naples Art Association, the Naples Botanical Garden and the Baker Museum.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO