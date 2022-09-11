ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida Weekly

Local pizza news; Tim’s last Florida Weekly column

Q: Do you know when Sammy’s Pizza will open in Town Center in East Naples? There have been signs in the window for a very long time. — Dee Forsman, Naples. A: The owners of Sammy’s Pizza had planned to open the pizzeria here this summer, but that didn’t happen, of course. Now, they are shooting for the fall.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Business owners in Collier County plaza fed up with homeless issue

Business owners in one shopping plaza in Collier County say they are fed up with homeless people and drug addicts yelling and screaming and harassing customers. It’s happening on the corner of Collier Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. Meanwhile, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has promised...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red drift algae washes up on Bunche Beach

Algae buildup on a Southwest Florida beach is leaving the area smelling awful. Bunche Beach in Lee County has algae accumulated on the shore. Despite the smell, people were still out enjoying the beach on Wednesday. Maya & Allison may not have picked the best beach to enjoy, but they...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rockin' on the River concert exemplifies Fort Myers progress

The Rockin’ on the River concert at the new amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers had a great turnout, representing the city’s growth and progress. A spokeswoman for the city told WINK News, that events like Rockin’ on the River, exemplify the music, culture, and personality of Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Chicken Salad Chick opening at Fort Myers Village Walk

Fort Myers residents soon can get their chicken salad fix. A franchise of Chicken Salad Chick is set to open at Fort Myers Village Walk. The restaurant, which also has locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois, serves a variety of chicken salads, from sweet to savory to spicy. Franchise...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sea turtle nesting in SWFL ends, hatchlings continue to emerge

Most sea turtle nesting has concluded on Sanibel and Captiva islands, but hatchlings continue to emerge. Baby sea turtles breaking free from their nest is called a nest boil because the turtles come out of the sand so quickly and in such big numbers that this looks like the sand is boiling.
CAPTIVA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vanderbilt Beach Road construction to ease traffic begins this fall

Construction will begin on a Vanderbilt Beach Road extension this fall in Collier County. On Thursday, Collier County will hold a public meeting to inform the public of the coming changes. The project will include seven miles of new road construction, costing more than $150 million. The purpose of extending Vanderbilt Beach Road is to cut down congestion in the area, but that won’t be the case for everyone.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers industrial buildings sell for $5.95 million

Spitzer Cook LLC purchased a 38,873-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio at 6182-6184 Idlewild St. and 11040 Plantation Road in Fort Myers from Positive Improvements Inc. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. Represented the seller, and Theresa Blaunch-Mitchell, CCIM, with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

¡Arte Viva! Festival in Naples begins yearlong celebration of Hispanic culture

¡Arte Viva!, a yearlong celebration of Hispanic art and culture that includes the opera, museums and live performances, kicks off in Naples Wednesday morning. 12 organizations will hold 50 events lasting long past Hispanic Heritage Month, going all the way until next June. 30% of the Collier County population is Hispanic, so organizers say festivals like this are an important part of uniting the community. The events will happen at places like the Naples Art Association, the Naples Botanical Garden and the Baker Museum.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed in shooting on Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres

Lee County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on East Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres on Thursday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead. The scene is secure and detectives will be there throughout the morning. One neighbor tells WINK News that...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rockin’ on the River concert showcasing what direction Fort Myers is trending

The free Rockin’ on the River concert in downtown Fort Myers series kicks off Tuesday night at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The energy permeated throughout the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Tuesday night. Southwest Floridians, both young and old, came out in full force to celebrate the amphitheater’s inaugural concert featuring alternative rock band The Fixx.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort, Shell Factory offer getaway deal

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, a newly renovated resort in Bonita Springs near the city of Naples, announces a partnership with the Shell Factory, a premier attraction located in North Fort Myers. Through the partnership, travelers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind family road trip experience in Southwest Florida. When...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

