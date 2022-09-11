Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly updates Sevyn Banks' status for Week 3 vs. Mississippi State
LSU gained the services of Sevyn Banks during the offseason. The former Ohio State defensive back, a former 3rd-team All-American pick and a starter at CB for the Buckeyes, joined the Tigers in April but hasn’t played yet. The expectation was that Banks would be available for the Tigers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. LSU: Final thoughts and a prediction
The Mississippi State and LSU football programs are very familiar with one another. Their current head coaches? Not so much. The Bulldogs and Tigers will meet for the 116th time when they open SEC play Saturday at Tiger Stadium. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK. +1K REWARD & 1K TIER CREDITS. GET THE APP.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of LSU-Mississippi State game
LSU (1-1) opened its season with a 24-23 loss to Florida State at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 4 after having an extra point blocked with no time left in regulation. The Tigers recovered to easily dispatch FCS program Southern, 65-17, in their home opener last Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach talks LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 'unique" Tiger Stadium environment
Mississippi State travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday night to take on LSU in an SEC West showdown. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season and have looked good in wins against Memphis and Arizona. The Tigers, however, will provide a significant step up in terms of talent, and will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Too many people are sleeping on MSU, which is dangerous for LSU (and the rest of the SEC West)
Sometime past midnight on Saturday going into Sunday this past weekend, I had a realization. Well, two. One was that it would be brutal to be a Pac-12 fan living on the East Coast. Having to watch your team play in #Pac12AfterDark is probably fun every once in a while, but doing that regularly would be tough for the pro-sleep crowd.
Comments / 0