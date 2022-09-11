West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO