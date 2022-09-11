ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Judgments#American Football#Tigers#Southern
247Sports

Breaking down new USC football DL commit Sam Greene

USC moved on Sam Greene after the defensive lineman had a big scrimmage against Paramus (N.J.) Catholic last month, and the Trojans landed a commitment from the Baltimore St. Frances prospect Thursday. I saw the 6-foot-1, 260-pound Greene at that dominating scrimmage. In researching and evaluating Greene since his time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games

Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season

Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols

Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts

In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Among the many things BYU has to do well against Oregon, strong defensive line seems most important

Against Baylor, the BYU defensive line played their most complete game that they have in several years. The Cougars finished the game with four sacks and held the Baylor rushing attack to just 2.9 yards per carry. In all phases of the game, the BYU defensive line played well. They are going to need to replicate that type of performance if they are going to leave Autzen Stadium with on Saturday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy