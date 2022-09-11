Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Watch: Notre Dame Coordinators: "We're Disappointed But Not Discouraged"
Notre Dame Quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees and Defensive Coordinator Al Golden are disappointed due to lack of execution in 2 games, yet the two were upbeat in talking about the potential of this year's Notï¿½
Notre Dame football a 'poor team' after Marshall upset, analyst explains
Notre Dame suffered a shocking 26-21 loss to Marshall Saturday, leading to many questions surrounding the Fighting Irish. The latest to weigh in is 247Sports’ Josh Pate, who went in-depth on the Fighting Irish during Sunday’s edition of Late Kick. “This is a poor team right now,” Pate...
Breaking down new USC football DL commit Sam Greene
USC moved on Sam Greene after the defensive lineman had a big scrimmage against Paramus (N.J.) Catholic last month, and the Trojans landed a commitment from the Baltimore St. Frances prospect Thursday. I saw the 6-foot-1, 260-pound Greene at that dominating scrimmage. In researching and evaluating Greene since his time...
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
Michigan ‘near the top’ for major OL target, locks in official visit
Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman Nathan Efobi has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be taking an official visit to Michigan for the Maryland game on September 24th. This will mark his first ever visit to Ann Arbor. “I’m ecstatic,” Efobi told The Michigan Insider. “I...
Tennessee is reloading on offense with 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper and Andrew provide intel on the top offensive commit for Tennessee in their 2023 class 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava.
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Tuesday's practice
Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0...
Ohio State - Toledo game visit list led by Buckeye DB/LB target Garrett Stover
Another Buckeye recruiting weekend nears and is led by a 5-star running back target and an in-state DB/LB target.
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
Latest Kansas State win leaves impression on Show-Me State targets
Kansas State's 40-12 victory over former rival Missouri made plenty of purple fans proud, but Saturday's statement win was equally big for a plethora of 2024 targets.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Among the many things BYU has to do well against Oregon, strong defensive line seems most important
Against Baylor, the BYU defensive line played their most complete game that they have in several years. The Cougars finished the game with four sacks and held the Baylor rushing attack to just 2.9 yards per carry. In all phases of the game, the BYU defensive line played well. They are going to need to replicate that type of performance if they are going to leave Autzen Stadium with on Saturday afternoon.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
