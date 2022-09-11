BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO