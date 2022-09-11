Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Golf cart registration begins in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Owners of low-speed vehicles, such as golf carts, who wish to ride the roads in the City of Hattiesburg began registering to do so Thursday. Hattiesburg officials said that registration had been steady Thursday. “Our deputy clerks have registered several today and fielded a lot of...
WDAM-TV
Pirates to visit Pocket Museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg has scheduled “The Night of the Marauding Pirates” for Oct. 15. The gathering will take place from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in and around the Pocket Museum. For more information: pocket@hattiesburg.org. Want more WDAM 7 news in...
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is hosting a weekend diaper donation event. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. People can drop off diapers, buy them inside the store and bring them...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout. Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Courses allow caregivers to learn new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt students attend the annual Kuntry Kidz Summit & Expo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost 300 students from the Pine Belt participated in the 2022 Kuntry Kidz Empowerment Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The students had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and participate in small group sessions that covered topics like self-defense, social media and money management.
WDAM-TV
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College. Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout. Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. 10pm Headlines 9/14. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg passes $140.4M budget for FY23
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The $140.4 million budget highlights infrastructure, employee pay and a balanced general fund. The council called a special meeting for Tuesday so that council members could decide whether...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Game of the Week: Laurel at Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Both Laurel and Petal look to get back on track Friday after suffering their first loss of the season. “We definitely want to put it behind us but you know anytime the scoreboard is on, we want to win,” Petal head coach Allen Glenn said. “Whether...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi non-profits encourage voters at Hattiesburg Judicial Forum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As election season rolls around, organizations are reminding people about the importance of using their voices and casting their ballots. The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MSBWR) partnered with three other organizations to host the Hattiesburg Judicial Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The in-person and virtual event invited those running in the upcoming November judicial elections to speak and introduce themselves to people in the Hattiesburg community.
WDAM-TV
Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
WDAM-TV
Festive fall fun arrives early at Country Tyme Fruitstand
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and hot chocolate – autumn is just around the corner, and people in the Pine Belt are gearing up for Halloween and the harvest season. Haystacks, colorful corn stalks and piles of pumpkins decorate the Country Tyme Fruitstand just off Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Elisha Dykes, the rescue director,...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt schools struggle to find upper level teachers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Many districts across the Pine Belt have difficulty finding teachers to teach higher-level courses, including chemistry and geometry. “We are facing in this county a shortage of teachers in...
WDAM-TV
Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From trick-or-treating to carving pumpkins, everyone has their favorite Halloween traditions, and every year Pine Belt residents flock to the Saenger Theater for two nights of spooky cinema. The Saenger Theater is bringing back two of its most popular traditions with its annual showings of “Hocus...
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jordan’s Way, a national non-profit that uses social media to raise money for animal shelters, recently brought the attention of its thousands of followers to the American Rescue League in Laurel. Elisha Dykes, the rescue director, said Laurel is just the latest stop for the...
WDAM-TV
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing has been found. HPD says Frederick Tyler has been located and is safe. According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing after he was last seen...
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
prentissheadlight.com
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
Comments / 0