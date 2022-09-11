Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
ComicBook
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor First Reactions Arrive Online
Star Wars fans are preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away with the arrival of the franchise's latest TV series. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is releasing three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. On Thursday night, the social media embargo for the series lifted, allowing members of the press who screened the show early to share their thoughts with others online. As you probably guessed by the trailers, this new Star Wars story is a bit different than the others Disney+ has released over the last couple of years.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Officially Removed From Disney Release Schedule
In a move that likely won't surprise any Star Wars fan, Disney has officially removed the Patty Jenkins film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from its release calendar. The project was first announced back in 2020, which included the debut of a promo video in which Jenkins shared her excitement about the movie, which was initially slated to hit theaters this year before being pushed to 2023. A number of reports have emerged in the years since that announcement that Jenkins' other projects were taking priority, though even with various opportunities to give fans an update on that project, it has now officially been removed from its December 22, 2023 release date.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
ComicBook
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
ComicBook
Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4
HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 First Clip Released
Hocus Pocus 2 has released the first clip from the Disney+ movie. D23 Expo brought fans more Sanderson Sisters content than they knew what to do with, and it seems the train is rolling on. In the clip posted to social media, the witches take flight after trying to find some new rides. It would seem as though all that time that has passed between the two movies will be acknowledged in this one. Seeing Swiffers and Roombas used as flying devices is pretty funny on the surface. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy seem to be having the time of their life during this one. It comes through in each shot that's been released so far. Following up Hocus Pocus seems like the kind fo slam dunk that could have possibly been released in theaters. But, there's no question that audiences are going to pile into Disney+ to watch this one. Check out the clip for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
ComicBook
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Sebastian Stan Is Happy He Doesn't Have to Deal With Anthony Mackie Anymore
This past weekend at D23 Expo, Marvel president Kevin Feige offered a ton of new details about the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them was the first confirmed cast members for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order and the Thunderbolts movie. Fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series have been wondering if Sebastian Stan would be reuniting with his co-star Anthony Mackie for Cap 4 but it turns out he'll actually be starring in the other film. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the event, Stan addressed the separation between the two actors with a laugh.
ComicBook
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Teases How Much Stronger Denji is Now
Chainsaw Man is revving up for the next major phase of Part 2 of the series, and the newest chapter has really hit home just how much Denji has grown in power since we have seen him in action last! The original Chainsaw Man run saw Denji struggle through his work as the Chainsaw Man until he reached a point of acceptance within himself and totally defeated Makima leading into the new series. With Part 2 of the manga taking place some time after the events of the first run, Denji's gone through some more changes in the meantime as well.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Titania Gets Her Own Twitter Emoji
Marvel fans have been eager to see Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) arrive in live-action, with the superpowered villain finally causing a lot of trouble in the newest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series' fifth episode dove into the legal battle between Titania and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and took it to some ridiculous and hilarious places. Fans have definitely had a lot to say online about Titania — and their tweets are now accompanied by an adorable Twitter emoji, created by 100% Soft.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch
Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
ComicBook
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster
There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed
The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
