Cincinnati, OH

Ben Roethlisberger hated playing Cincinnati, expected 'something dirty, something cheap'

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
Former Steelers quarterback and Miami University standout Ben Roethlisberger spoke about Pittsburgh's rivalry with the Bengals during his 18 NFL seasons as the team's starting quarterback, ahead of Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati.

"I always hated playing Cincinnati," Roethlisberger said during an episode of his "Footbahlin" podcast recorded Thursday night. "Because when you played Baltimore, you knew it was gonna be a physical football game. But it was gonna be physical in the sense that two teams were just going out and they were gonna pound and grind. Clean, just physical. When you played Cincinnati - there was a stretch of games there, years there when you played them - you almost like didn't wanna play. Like I'll be honest, there were times I was almost like fearful to play because I was afraid I was gonna get hurt because of something dirty, something cheap. Something whatever."

Roethlisberger added that when fans in Cincinnati threw items at him as he was carted off the field during the Steelers' win against the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Game in Jan. 2016, it was "crazy" but "not surprising."

Roethlisberger's record in 34 career games - not including the playoff game - against the Bengals was 24-10, but he lost the last three games he played against Cincinnati.

Among the Bengals' highlights during their 24-10 win in Pittsburgh last September was defensive end Sam Hubbard's hit on Roethlisberger during the first quarter, resulting in linebacker Logan Wilson's interception of Roethlisberger's throw.

Roethlisberger had one touchdown pass and two interceptions in each of the Steelers' 2021 losses to the Bengals.

