Beer and brats: Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest is back

By Anna Hoffman
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest is back at the Ohio Expo Center this weekend.

Hundreds of people came out Saturday for the return of this historic German event dressed to fit the theme and ready to enjoy the traditional food.

One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus

Dozens of vendors lined the expo center on East 17th Avenue with German favorites like brats, cream puffs and, of course, beer. Throughout the weekend, attendees can watch people compete in a variety of games like the stone throw and keg hold.

This event is hosted by two local families – the Schmidts and the Coxes. Organizers said it is a very special event for this community.

“It’s one of the most authentic Oktoberfests in the state of Ohio, especially if you go in and look at the pavilions — they look like beer halls from Munich,” said Carla Epler, executive director of the Columbus Oktoberfest. “I think it is just the vibe, the atmosphere and the feel, we call that gemütlichkeit. It’s a feeling of well-being, fun, frivolity and that’s what you get.”

A percentage of this weekend’s profits will be donated to 10 local charities. Oktoberfest will kick off again Sunday at noon and go until 8 p.m. All foods and beverages will be purchased cashless at this event. Cash can be converted on site to a “Fest Card” at the souvenir stand.

