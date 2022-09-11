Read full article on original website
Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright. Snead's body was found outside a vacant...
Elderly man dies nearly a month after head-on collision in central Pa.
An 81-year-old man has died nearly a month after another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into his vehicle on a York County road, the coroner’s office said. Delmar Sipes, of Springettsbury Township, was driving through the 2600 block of North Sherman Street in the township Aug....
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police
Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
Woman ID'd Following Stabbing In York County Home: Coroner
The 49-year-old woman stabbed in a home in York County on Tuesday, Sept. 13 has been identified, according to an updated release by the coroner's office. Trang Pham of Springettsbury Township was stabbed to death with wounds in her abdomen and neck, as detailed in the release. Springettsbury police were...
Missing Dauphin County man could be in danger: state police
A Dauphin County man missing since Tuesday could be in danger, Pennsylvania State Police said. The family of 68-year-old Walter L. Scheidler reported him missing out of Upper Paxton Township, state police said. He was last seen around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday. State police said Scheidler is driving a beige 2017...
Missing Cumberland County teen found safe: police
A teenager reported missing Wednesday night from his Cumberland County home has been found safe, police said. Carlisle police confirmed Thursday afternoon Kazmeer Jaquez has been found. No additional details were provided. Jaquez had last been seen leaving home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Elderly man dies nearly a...
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
State, federal authorities search Pa. property for mom missing since 2014
Pennsylvania police executed a search warrant at a Chester County property in connection with 2014 disappearance of a mother of two on Wednesday, according to a story from Fox 29. According to the news station, local, state and federal authorities were searching a property on Red Pump Road in Nottingham...
Coroner identifies 49-year-old woman killed in central Pa. stabbing
This story has been updated with new information from the coroner. The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing at a Springettsbury Township home on Tuesday. A second person, who has not been identified by officials, was injured in the home but...
Woman stabbed to death, man injured inside central Pa. home: coroner
A 49-year-old woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon stabbing in a York County home, authorities said. The stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. in a home on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz
Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
abc27.com
York County man died weeks after vehicle crash: coroner
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 81-year-old man from Springettsbury Township died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County coroner says Delmar Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of...
abc27.com
York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
WGAL
Coroner releases identity of woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Trang Pham had stab wounds in the neck and...
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe: police
A 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Franklin County home has been found safe, police said. Waynesboro police said Thursday that Natalia Baumgardner was located. No additional details were released. Baumgardner’s guardian had last seen her Monday on Grandview Avenue.
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
WGAL
Crash, fire causing delays on Route 322 on Lancaster, Lebanon county line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Route 322 on the Lancaster, Lebanon county line this afternoon. A truck went off the road and caught fire. One person appears to be injured. Route 322 is reduced to one lane right now. Westbound and eastbound traffic are...
Car fires in Lebanon County threaten nearby building: report
Multiple vehicles caught on fire Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County, according to WGAL TV-8. This took place along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township around 3:08 p.m, the story said. No injuries have been reported, according to the story, although the fire is threatening a building that’s...
