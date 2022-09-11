ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman wounded in double shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and a woman were wounded Thursday after a double shooting in West Baltimore's Madison Park section, city police said. Around 8 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore shooting kills one person, injures another, police say

BALTIMORE -- One male was killed and another was injured when gunfire erupted next to Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.An officer was near the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and North Calhoun Street when he heard gunshots ring out nearby around 7:25 p.m., police said.The officer called for backup. When other officers arrived at the shooting site, they found two males with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.One person was pronounced dead while the other person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the identity of the man was was killed on September 13. Investigators say 30-year-old Lawrence Green III was shot just after 7:30 in the morning. Police say that when they arrived, Green appeared to have been shot in the head. Anyone...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Second shooting before noon leaves man dead in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in the head in southeast Baltimore this morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baltimore City Police. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of North Conkling Street to investigate reports of a shooting. When...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police identify officer who fired weapon in police shooting in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon during a police-involved shooting in Rosedale on Saturday. Police say Officer Chiveral was the officer. Police say that Officer Chiveral is assigned to the White Marsh Precinct and has been on the force for three years. County salary records list an Ian Chiveral as a police officer.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot multiple times in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one man hospitalized. According to police, just after 4 a.m., officers in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a shooting near Cambria Street. Once on scene, officers located a 43-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD

