FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
First Coast News
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Action News Jax
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
Action News Jax
Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police say missing 81-year-old woman has been found safe
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE, 12:12 p.m., 9/13/2022: Police say Faye Wilsey has been found safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who suffers from dementia. 81-year-old Faye Wilsey was last seen by family members at her residence near Beach Boulevard and Hogan...
News4Jax.com
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
Jacksonville Beach family asks city to increase beach accessibility for people with disabilities
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Making Jacksonville Beach more accessible. It's a request from a Jacksonville father who says his daughter can’t access the beach in her wheelchair. “There’s pretty much no access to the beach in my personal chair. It is very hard, next to impossible," Rachel Murphy...
Sentencing begins for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, began Thursday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019, originally charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
Coast Guard rescues two men off Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday
Ponte Vedra Beach FL — After searching an area of about 1,442 square miles over 12 hours, two men are now safe after they needed to be rescued about 64 miles off the Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday when their boat broke down according to the US Coast Guard. We’re told the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday telling officials her husband and friend had not returned from a fishing trip and they were not able to communicate via radio. The Coast Guard says the two were expected to return before 5 PM after launching their boat at 3 AM from the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
10NEWS
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Charles Rowe has been located and returned home. Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a missing juvenile alert for 17-year-old Charles Rowe Frank. Charles was last seen on foot leaving from a residence in the 2100 block of Spinnaker Court around 6:00...
