Ponte Vedra Beach FL — After searching an area of about 1,442 square miles over 12 hours, two men are now safe after they needed to be rescued about 64 miles off the Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday when their boat broke down according to the US Coast Guard. We’re told the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday telling officials her husband and friend had not returned from a fishing trip and they were not able to communicate via radio. The Coast Guard says the two were expected to return before 5 PM after launching their boat at 3 AM from the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO