Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
Action News Jax

Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
Action News Jax

Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
WOKV

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police say missing 81-year-old woman has been found safe

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE, 12:12 p.m., 9/13/2022: Police say Faye Wilsey has been found safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who suffers from dementia. 81-year-old Faye Wilsey was last seen by family members at her residence near Beach Boulevard and Hogan...
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
First Coast News

Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
First Coast News

Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
First Coast News

Sentencing begins for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her 5-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, began Thursday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019, originally charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.
WOKV

Coast Guard rescues two men off Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday

Ponte Vedra Beach FL — After searching an area of about 1,442 square miles over 12 hours, two men are now safe after they needed to be rescued about 64 miles off the Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday when their boat broke down according to the US Coast Guard. We’re told the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday telling officials her husband and friend had not returned from a fishing trip and they were not able to communicate via radio. The Coast Guard says the two were expected to return before 5 PM after launching their boat at 3 AM from the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
10NEWS

Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip

TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville local news

