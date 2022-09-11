ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Big Blue Madness Campout returning in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky has officially released the dates for this year’s Big Blue Madness Campout. The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. According to UK Athletics, the campout will begin at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Shootings, murders decreasing among youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids have been hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29 year olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WTVQ

City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mayoral candidate forum gets heated, sensitive topics debated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A heated exchange between Lexington’s mayoral candidates Wednesday night at a forum at the Lyric Theater, taking jabs at each other’s experience and platforms. Many hot-button topics were debated from the rise in gun violence to the opioid use epidemic to the lack of affordable housing in the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KSP delivers teddy bears to Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police delivered a present and a smile to young patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Tuesday. The Trooper Teddy Bear Project started in 1989 as a way for troopers to provide stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences in their life. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Beshears get bivalent COVID-19 boosters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear both received bivalent COVID-19 boosters during an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda. “I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
WTVQ

Safety board issues report on 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Group Violence Intervention: what is it? Can it help with Lexington’s gun violence?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rising violence in Lexington is a hot topic among city leaders, many doing their best to address the problem and find a long-term solution. Some officials, like Mayor Linda Gorton and mayoral candidate and Councilmember David Kloiber, have differing opinions on what these solutions should be like the use of Group Violence Intervention (GVI).
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Wildcats#American Football#College Football#Sec
WTVQ

2 bodies found in separate instances Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two bodies were found Monday morning in different locations in Lexington, according to police. One body was found in the 900 block of Red Berry Circle in an abandoned car at 7 a.m. The other, at the Lexington Recycling Center on 360 Thompson Road around 7:54 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile found shot on Florence Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a juvenile was found shot in the 700 block of Florence Avenue on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say bullet casings were found on the scene. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woodford Reserve releases limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month, Woodford Reserve has released a limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle. The honey barrel finish is part of its annual Distillery Series and is finished in barrels that once stored honey. Woodford Reserve loaned some of its bourbon barrels to a...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

WoodSongs to collect, distribute musical instruments to EKY communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WoodSongs, a broadcast company, and folksinger Michael Johnathon have teamed up to restore music to Appalachia after the floods. Music instruments of all kinds are being collected now until Friday, Sept. 30. After the instruments are inspected, polished and refurbished, they’ll be distributed to any person or organization affected by the floods for free.
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was a large police presence Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive. Several police cruisers were on the scene around 11 p.m. as officers investigated a call. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nonprofit hosts walk to raise awareness to food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Thursday, a nonprofit is hoping to raise awareness and funding. Christian Appalachian Project, known as CAP, is hosting a hunger walk in various communities. People gathered at Lexington Christian Academy, and organizers said the walk raises awareness about...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Search for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Lynn Collins. According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 a.m. on a court ordered pass. Officers say Collins was scheduled to return at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, but failed to do so.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy