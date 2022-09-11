Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Big Blue Madness Campout returning in October
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky has officially released the dates for this year’s Big Blue Madness Campout. The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. According to UK Athletics, the campout will begin at...
WTVQ
Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
WTVQ
Give for Good Louisville: Nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A nonprofit organization started right here in Kentucky is making sure kids across the commonwealth have a good place to sleep each night. The organization says if you need a bed for your child, they will help you no matter what your circumstances may be.
WTVQ
Shootings, murders decreasing among youth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids have been hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29 year olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily...
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
WTVQ
Mayoral candidate forum gets heated, sensitive topics debated
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A heated exchange between Lexington’s mayoral candidates Wednesday night at a forum at the Lyric Theater, taking jabs at each other’s experience and platforms. Many hot-button topics were debated from the rise in gun violence to the opioid use epidemic to the lack of affordable housing in the city.
WTVQ
KSP delivers teddy bears to Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police delivered a present and a smile to young patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Tuesday. The Trooper Teddy Bear Project started in 1989 as a way for troopers to provide stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences in their life. The...
WTVQ
Beshears get bivalent COVID-19 boosters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear both received bivalent COVID-19 boosters during an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda. “I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”
WTVQ
Safety board issues report on 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged...
WTVQ
Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
WTVQ
Group Violence Intervention: what is it? Can it help with Lexington’s gun violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rising violence in Lexington is a hot topic among city leaders, many doing their best to address the problem and find a long-term solution. Some officials, like Mayor Linda Gorton and mayoral candidate and Councilmember David Kloiber, have differing opinions on what these solutions should be like the use of Group Violence Intervention (GVI).
WTVQ
2 bodies found in separate instances Monday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two bodies were found Monday morning in different locations in Lexington, according to police. One body was found in the 900 block of Red Berry Circle in an abandoned car at 7 a.m. The other, at the Lexington Recycling Center on 360 Thompson Road around 7:54 a.m.
WTVQ
Juvenile found shot on Florence Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a juvenile was found shot in the 700 block of Florence Avenue on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say bullet casings were found on the scene. According...
WTVQ
Woodford Reserve releases limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month, Woodford Reserve has released a limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle. The honey barrel finish is part of its annual Distillery Series and is finished in barrels that once stored honey. Woodford Reserve loaned some of its bourbon barrels to a...
WTVQ
WoodSongs to collect, distribute musical instruments to EKY communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WoodSongs, a broadcast company, and folksinger Michael Johnathon have teamed up to restore music to Appalachia after the floods. Music instruments of all kinds are being collected now until Friday, Sept. 30. After the instruments are inspected, polished and refurbished, they’ll be distributed to any person or organization affected by the floods for free.
WTVQ
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was a large police presence Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive. Several police cruisers were on the scene around 11 p.m. as officers investigated a call. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
WTVQ
UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to help keep students safe at off-campus parties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following this month’s shooting during an off-campus party, the University of Kentucky Police Department has announced it’s teaming up with the Lexington police Department to address safety concerns at off-campus parties and other events. According to UK Police, officers will increase patrols Wednesdays...
WTVQ
Nonprofit hosts walk to raise awareness to food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Thursday, a nonprofit is hoping to raise awareness and funding. Christian Appalachian Project, known as CAP, is hosting a hunger walk in various communities. People gathered at Lexington Christian Academy, and organizers said the walk raises awareness about...
WTVQ
Search for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Lynn Collins. According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 a.m. on a court ordered pass. Officers say Collins was scheduled to return at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, but failed to do so.
