Babe & Bubba Bingo annual event in Cuero raises money for Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County

CUERO, Texas – Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt county hosted a fun game of B-I-N-G-O in Cuero Saturday evening. Babe and Bubba Bingo included much more than just the game.

The event had live music, food, raffles, competitions, and of course, prizes. The proceeds from the event go to vets and clinics to make these procedures cheaper for locals.

“This is a much a larger turn out than we were expecting, and we’re so excited. I think since COVID was so peak our last bingo. It kind of hindered it, but this year is fantastic,” says Crystal Irvin a representative from Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County.

The event more than doubled its ticket sales. Those proceeds go to vet clinics to make spay and neuter procedures cheaper for locals.

More procedures mean less overpopulation, which means fewer strays.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.