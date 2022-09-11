Read full article on original website
Reynaldo Rodriguez
4d ago
You caught them now make sure they get the maximum sentence. It's because of greedy medical personnel and companies that our healthcare costs are so how and then SOBs like this make it worse.
Reply
3
Related
News Channel 25
In-Depth: Texas woman who was 6 months pregnant killed by Fentanyl overdose
WACO, Texas — Tears flow from the family of Alyssa Pastrana as they speak about the overdose that killed their daughter and her unborn baby. "I didn't know I was going to be this emotional about it all again," said Laura Fuentes. Alyssa was six months pregnant and was...
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
Former head of Gulf Cartel receives life sentence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 51-year-old Mexican national who was head of Cartel del Golfo (CDG) has been ordered to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) reported that Jorge Costilla-Sanchez was sentenced for his role in conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. On September 26, […]
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kurv.com
Ongoing Starr County Drug Investigation Snares City Secretary
The Rio Grande City city secretary has been arrested on money laundering charges related to a drug trafficking ring who federal investigators say her husband was involved in. The McAllen Monitor reports Melissa Garza was one of four people taken into federal custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking based in Starr County.
KSAT 12
8 indicted in ‘enormous’ human smuggling network that operated in Texas, Southern US, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – Eight people have been indicted in an “enormous” human smuggling network that operated in Texas and other states in the Southern U.S., according to federal authorities. The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that the eight suspects coordinated the transportation of the migrants from the...
PD: Man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint was arrested. Juan Carlos Perez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and engaging in criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the […]
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
News Channel 25
Top Texas health official who led response to coronavirus pandemic is retiring
"Top Texas health official who led response to coronavirus pandemic is retiring" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
BP agents discover 13 migrants in refrigerated trailer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer. The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Hidalgo County adds disability access tool to website
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced its initiative to provide people with disabilities better access to its website. The new tool is “Recite Me,” an assistive toolbar that is now added to the county’s website. “In Hidalgo County, we have over 200,000 individuals that...
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
kurv.com
Gun Photo Prompts Potential Criminal Charge Against Harlingen High Student
A student at Harlingen High School is facing a terroristic threat charge for posting a picture on social media of a gun in his backpack. The Harlingen school district says it had received a report about the photo, and as the student arrived to school this morning he was stopped and searched and questioned by Harlingen police. No firearm was found but the sophomore student is still facing the threat charge.
kurv.com
Cameron County Holds Active Shooter Training for Residents
Cameron County officials are training residents how to be prepared in case of an active shooter in the community. On Wednesday, several dozen residents attended an active shooter training program conducted by the County Sheriff’s Office at the county tax office in Brownsville. The program included civilian response options...
Woman arrested with multiple social security cards in purse, none with her name
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents. According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft […]
megadoctornews.com
New Generation of Boosters Are Here!
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County has received a shipment of the latest generation of COVID-19 vaccine known as the bivalent formulations for use as a single booster dose. The vaccines will be distributed to Hidalgo County health clinics and will be available to the public at no charge. “This is...
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
Comments / 6