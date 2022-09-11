ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

‘La Vida’ embraces Hispanic culture in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicks off Thursday and Tri-Staters got a chance to check out a new Latino heritage exhibit and listen to live music at the Southwest Indiana Arts Council this weekend.

The exhibit is called ‘La Vida’ and celebrates Latino and Hispanic heritage. One artist says Hispanic Heritage Month is a way to embrace both his past in Mexico and his current life here in the United States.

“My whole heart, it lives here, right? In the United States,” explains Fernando Lozano. “I’m here with my family, my wife, my friends. This is the country I made my life, my living-hood. This is the country that I embrace.”

Following the reception, attendees were able to enjoy a performance from Mariachi Alegre. The group traveled from Louisville to make an appearance during the event. Organizers tell us the exhibit runs until September 23.

