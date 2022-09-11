Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Police Chief Explains They Will Prosecute Anyone Caught Making False Emergency Calls
Lincoln High School in Dallas saw a large police presence converge on the school Tuesday. It happened because someone placed a call of an active shooter which turned out to be false. The Texas School Safety Center deals with key school safety initiatives and mandates. "It's common and so every...
Man arrested for murder in west Fort Worth
A man is now locked up on a murder charge a week after a victim was fatally shot in west Fort Worth. On September 7th, a man named Willie Allen was found dead in a car in a parking lot
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Daughter of Slain Mesquite Police Officer Offers Forgiveness to Father's Killer
With a family photograph showing Richard Houston with his wife and kids placed front and center in the courtroom, the murdered officer’s loved ones told convicted killer Jamie Jaramillo about the lives he’s shattered but also offered him forgiveness. “We can never escape the choice you made that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Rests in Trial of Man Accused of Murdering Mesquite Police Officer
The state has rested in the trial of a man accused of gunning down a Mesquite police officer last year. Jamie Jaramillo, 38, is charged with capital murder in the death of Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran Mesquite police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call on Dec. 3, 2021.
Man who pulled out gun during road rage fight arrested, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — A fight that stemmed from a road rage incident in Mesquite led to an arrest after a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other, police said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police said they believe there was some sort of road rage incident and that both vehicles involved stopped in a parking lot.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano
A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native charged with murder in Dallas shooting
Vicksburg native Javis Dixon, 26, is facing murder charges after a weekend shooting in Dallas, Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, Dallas police responded to a shooting at Big T Plaza at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 36-year-old Corderro Robinson was involved in an argument that escalated,...
Dallas police hoping doorbell video helps track down driver who hit bicyclist then fled
Dallas police are hoping doorbell footage helps them track down a driver who plowed into a bicyclist, then sped away. Unfortunately the cyclist did not survive the crash
easttexasradio.com
Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot
A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Video of Mesquite Officer's Murder Shown in Court, Accused Gunman's Daughter Testifies
The trial for the man accused of fatally shooting Mesquite police officer Richard Houston in 2021 continues this week. Prosecutors warned jurors on Tuesday recordings of the shooting would be difficult to watch. “You folks are going to see the murder of Richard Houston as if you’re standing beside him,”...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Hospitalized, Under Investigation: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of park lane, and upon arrival, found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall.
25 charged in drug bust targeting Dallas recording studio, 'Operation Papercheck Fresh'
DALLAS, Texas — Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in...
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
Man dies after shooting in South Dallas overnight, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects connected to a deadly shooting overnight in South Dallas. Officers said they were dispatched to a scene in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
