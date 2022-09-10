ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: An ugly but satisfying Cy-Hawk win for Iowa State football over Iowa

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
It was far from pretty, but Matt Campbell, Hunter Dekkers and all of Iowa State football don't care at all. The Cyclones finally have their first win over Iowa since 2014, one that was drama-filled all the way through. The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines dissect every angle of Saturday's game.

To read Randy's postgame column, click here.

To read Travis' postgame analysis, click here.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Saturday's podcast, click here or here.

